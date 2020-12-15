BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — December 14

Ironton St. Joe 44, Clay 35

ROSEMOUNT — The Clay Lady Panthers came closer, even very close, to capturing their first victory of the season on Monday.

But being outscored 30-21 in the second half, the host Panthers fell 44-35 to Ironton St. Joseph in Southern Ohio Conference Division I competition.

The loss leaves the young Lady Panthers at 0-7, and 0-5 in the SOC I.

Only Green and East remain in the first rotation of the SOC’s double round-robin for the Panthers to play.

The Lady Flyers, meanwhile, won their first contest with the win — and are now 1-3 both ways.

Clay did lead 9-3 following the opening quarter, allowing only a Gracie Damron basket and a Chloe Sheridan split of free throws for St. Joe.

But the Flyers flipped the script in the second stanza, outscoring the Panthers 11-5 to forge the 14-14 halftime tie.

Shaley Munion, who also made a three-point goal in the first period, and Kat Cochran —who had a two-point field goal —accounted for the Lady Panthers’ only second-period points.

In the third frame, the Flyers outscored Clay 12-7 —with Damron and Bella Whaley winding up with three baskets apiece.

St. Joseph then expanded upon that 26-21 advantage in the fourth, winning the last canto 18-14 for the 44-35 win.

Both squads shot poorly at the free-throw line, although the Panthers’ 5-of-13 performance impacted them more than St. Joe’s 7-of-14.

Clay canned six deuces and six treys, which kept it in the game.

McKenzie Loper, with three trifectas en route to a team-high 14 points, did make 3-of-4 foul shots.

Sophia Gatti added eight points on three baskets, while Munion made her two triples and Kyleigh Oliver added one in the fourth.

Tabby Whitt wound up with a fourth-quarter field goal as well.

Whaley, with nine total field goals including a key fourth-period three-pointer, poured in a game-high 22 points —meshing half of her six foul shots.

Her made three-ball was the Flyers’ only.

Damron scored four second-half field goals as part of her 10 points, while Sheridan’s seven included two buckets and 3-of-4 first-half freebies.

Emilee Blankenship on a fourth-quarter field goal and free throw, and Laiken Unger on a second-stanza basket, rounded out the Lady Flyers’ scoring.

St. Joe played six of its nine players on the roster, while the Panthers played eight of their 11.

Clay’s contest at East on Thursday is postponed until Saturday, Jan. 9, so the Panthers play next at Belpre in a non-league game on Saturday.

Waverly 59, Eastern 26

BEAVER — In round one of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II’s Pike County battle, visiting Waverly won easily over the Eastern Eagles 59-26.

The Tigers took a 24-8 advantage after one quarter, a 43-14 cushion at halftime, and a 57-22 lead following three frames.

The Tigers had five players score six or more markers, paced by 16 points from senior Zoiee Smith on eight field goals.

Smith also had six steals and four assists.

Kelli Stewart scored 10 points on five field goals, and grabbed five rebounds along with Lydia Brown.

Brown bagged the Tigers’ only three-point goal towards six points, as Carli Knight notched nine points and five steals — while Paige Carter chipped in eight points on four field goals and a team-high eight rebounds.

Knight and Brown both made three free throws apiece, as Waverly was 6-of-11 from the line with 25 total field goals.

Eastern’s Abby Cochenour led the Lady Eagles with 14 points — with five field goals including the club’s only three-pointer plus 3-of-4 free throws.

Waverly is now 3-2, and 2-2 in the SOC II.

West 69, Minford 48

Wheelersburg at Minford, ppd.

Valley at West, ppd. to Dec. 30

Northwest at South Webster, ppd. to Jan. 30

East at Western, ppd.

Green at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Dec. 23

Notre Dame at New Boston, ppd. Dec. 30

Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, ppd.