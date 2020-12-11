Posted on by

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — December 11, 12


BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — December 11, 12

Boys Basketball — December 11

Valley 56, Northwest 37

Wheelersburg 69, Portsmouth West 42

South Webster 53, Minford 47

New Boston 102, Green 75

Western 70, Clay 22

Piketon 47, Westfall 30

Eastern at Oak Hill, ppd.

Symmes Valley at East, ppd.

Notre Dame at Ironton St. Joe, ppd.

Portsmouth at Chesapeake, ppd.

Basketball — December 12

Boys

Green at Rock Hill

Whiteoak vs. Minford (at Shawnee State)

South Gallia at Clay

Girls

Fairland at Notre Dame

New Boston at Minford, ppd.

South Webster at Trimble, ppd.