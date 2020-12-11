BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — December 10

Girls Scoreboard

South Webster 47, West 43

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Staking an early lead in its trip to face Portsmouth West, South Webster fought off a Lady Senators’ comeback with strong performances in the first and last quarters of their four-point (47-43) road win on Thursday.

The Lady Jeeps outscored West 12-2 in the opening period, holding them field goal-less through the game’s first eight minutes.

Then, after the Lady Senators (3-3, 2-2 SOC II) had tied the game at 31-all after three quarters of play, junior Bri Claxon scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth — helping boost South Webster (2-2, 2-1 SOC II) to its second win in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

Claxon’s 23 was made possible by eight made two-point field goals and a 7-of-8 mark from the free-throw line.

Lady Jeeps freshman Skylar Zimmerman scored eight points to aid their winning effort, while fellow freshman Bella Claxon had seven.

Junior Faith Maloney scored four points on two makes, while senior Liz Shupert knocked down one of SW’s two made threes.

West junior Eden Cline led her team’s scoring effort with 21 points — 19 of which came in leading the Lady Senators in their comeback during the second and third quarters.

Sophomore Charlie Jo Howard scored all eight of her points during the fourth on three made field goals.

Maelynn Howell added four points, while Abby Adkins and Haley Coleman scored three apiece.

South Webster was scheduled to visit Trimble on Saturday (Dec. 12) night, seeking its third road win of the season in as many tries, but that contest was cancelled as of Friday.

Instead, the Lady Jeeps will host Northwest on Monday (Dec. 14) in SOC II play.

West’s non-league game with Gallia Academy scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.

Instead, West will prepare to travel to Minford on Monday in SOC II play.

New Boston 47, Ironton St. Joe 35

IRONTON — Putting three scorers in double figures, the New Boston Lady Tigers earned yet another Southern Ohio Conference Division I win — a 12-point (47-35) road victory over the Ironton St. Joe Lady Flyers.

Sophomore Cadence Williams scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Tigers — 14 of which came on two-point field-goal attempts.

NB junior Kenzie Whitley knocked down all three of their made three-point attempts, each coming in the second quarter — as they held a 26-20 halftime lead.

Dylan O’Rourke scored six of the Lady Tigers’ 10 points in the opening period, adding to their already balanced effort.

Senior Shelby Easter scored six points and freshman Cassie Williams had four in the win.

St. Joe’s Bella Whaley led all scorers with 18 points — 11 coming in the first period as each of St. Joe’s 11 first-quarter points.

The win was the Lady Tigers’ fourth in a row, as they are now 3-0 in the SOC I.

New Boston (4-1) will travel to Minford on Saturday (Dec. 12) for a 10 a.m. tipoff in its non-league contest against the Lady Falcons.

Symmes Valley 61, Clay 36

WILLOW WOOD — Torching the nets early, the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings scored a game-best 23 first-quarter points — as part of their 25-point (61-36) home win over Clay in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Four Lady Vikings scored at least eight points in the win, including a team-high 12 by Kylie Thompson.

Thompson scored seven during the game’s opening period, while Desiree Simpson had eight of her 10 in the first.

Clay senior Katherine Cochran scored a game-high 13 points — sinking three threes as part of her team-high five-made field goals.

Kenzie Loper added nine points on four field goals for the Lady Panthers.

Clay (0-6) is back in action on Monday (Dec. 14), when it will welcome Ironton St. Joe to Rosemount — seeking its first win.

Oak Hill 46, Waverly 38

Rock Hill at Portsmouth, ppd. to Dec. 28

Northwest at Wheelersburg, ppd. to Dec. 28

East at Notre Dame, ppd. to Dec. 22

Green at Western, ppd. to Dec. 30

Eastern at Valley, ppd.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_BWW_logo-2-13.jpeg