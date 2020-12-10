Roger Bacon’s Kiner named Ohio’s Mr. Football

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association — in coordination with the Ohio High School Athletic Association — announced the winner of the 34th annual Mr. Football award, and the 2020 recipient is Roger Bacon senior running back Corey Kiner.

“Being named Mr. Football means the world to me,” said Kiner. “I am very honored to win this award not only for myself, but for my school. My father told me that I would do great things in high school football, but I would never thought that it would amount to this.”

The LSU-commit helped lead Division V Roger Bacon to its first-ever regional championship in 2020.

Kiner delivered knockout blows early and often to his opponents.

Of his 35 rushing touchdowns, 28 of them came before halftime, including 18 first-quarter scores.

He found the end zone once every 4.9 carries.

“Corey is a one of a kind,” said Roger Bacon head coach Mike Blaut. “He’s a once in a lifetime talent. His skill set is second to none. He is competitive, fast, quick, strong, smart, has great instincts, all the tools a running back needs.”

“Roger Bacon is my family,” said Kiner. “I knew that it would mean a lot more for me to stay here and win with my family. I knew in my heart that if we just kept pushing on, we would eventually turn things around and change the culture.”

That decision paid off.

Over the last two seasons, Roger Bacon won 20 games, which are the most in a two-year period in the program’s history.

It is also the first time the school has had back-to-back 10-win seasons.

“Corey’s impact on the program has been incredible,” said Blaut. “We could not have asked for a better relationship from the first day he walked on campus. With Roger Bacon being a small school, we constantly hear that athletes should not go here because they won’t get college recruited or won’t get what they deserve. Corey has destroyed all those notions and achieved everything any player would want.”

Kiner will go down as one of the most accomplished running backs to ever suit up in the Buckeye state.

He was named first team all-Ohio twice, second team all-Ohio once and first team all-Southwest District four times.

In 43 games, Kiner ran for more than 200 yards 18 times, including four contests of 300-plus yards.

He finishes his career with 7,130 yards rushing, 10th most in Ohio history.

His 116 rushing touchdowns, 125 total touchdowns and 772 points scored are all good for the third-highest totals in the OHSAA record books.

Other finalists for the award included Mason Sullivan of Kirtland; Ian Kipp of Mentor; Owen Treece of Van Wert; Reid Carrico of Ironton; Lorenzo Styles Jr. of Pickerington Central; Peter Pedrozo of Westerville South; Beau Brungard of New Middletown Springfield and Davis Singleton of Meadowbrook.

Ohio Mr. Football Winners (including college choice):

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, LSU

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Virginia (Wrestling)

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Roger Bacon, Louisiana State University

Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner is the 34th winner of the prestigious Ohio Mr. Football award. Kiner ran for 1,866 yards, averaged 13.8 yards per carry, had 37 touchdowns and amassed 2,133 all-purpose yards as Roger Bacon went 10-1 in 2020. Kiner is shown here against Ironton and Reid Carrico (28), who was another finalist for the Mr. Football award. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Kiner-Mr.-Football.jpg Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner is the 34th winner of the prestigious Ohio Mr. Football award. Kiner ran for 1,866 yards, averaged 13.8 yards per carry, had 37 touchdowns and amassed 2,133 all-purpose yards as Roger Bacon went 10-1 in 2020. Kiner is shown here against Ironton and Reid Carrico (28), who was another finalist for the Mr. Football award. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com