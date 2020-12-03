2 SSU MSC WBB games postponed

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s basketball program’s contests against Cumberland (Tenn.) and Lindsey Wilson, slated for Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon in Lebanon, Tenn. and Columbia, Ky. respectively, have been postponed.

The Mid-South Conference will work to reschedule the games against Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Cumberland (Tenn.) at dates available later in the season.

Those dates will be published at www.ssubears.com as they are confirmed by conference officials.

To stay updated on scores, schedules and stories among additional information from Shawnee State Athletics, follow @SSUBears on Twitter or like Shawnee State Athletics on Facebook.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.