BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Nov. 27-28

Boys Basketball

Paint Valley 75, Clay 38

BAINBRIDGE — The Clay Panthers, and specifically senior Shaden Malone, scored the opening seven points of their non-league game at Paint Valley on Friday night.

After that, it was all host Bearcats — all of the time.

The Panthers scored just 31 points over the final 29 minutes and 53 seconds, as Paint Valley vanquished visiting Clay by a count of 75-38 in both teams’ season opener.

Clay trailed 16-10 following the first quarter, 33-14 at halftime and 57-34 following three frames.

Over the final 13:53 of the first half, the Panthers posted just seven points.

Clay Cottle with 19 and Malone with 17 accounted for all but two of the Panthers’ points.

Cordell Grubb with 23 points and Dax Estep with 21 points paced Paint Valley, as Cole Miller muscled a dozen.

Clay had its non-league home opener on Saturday night against Trimble get canceled.

The Panthers will host non-league Oak Hill, which lost 63-48 in its season opener against South Gallia, on Tuesday.

West Union at New Boston, ppd. to Jan. 26

South Webster at Notre Dame