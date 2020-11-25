Lady Trojans hold off Whiteoak

MOWRYSTOWN — In their 39-33 road win over Whiteoak in Tuesday’s season opener, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans didn’t look like a team that started four freshmen and one junior.

While it was indeed the first official varsity action for five of Portsmouth’s seven rotation players, key figures such as rebounding and turnover margins might have one thinking it a different story.

Out-rebounding the host Lady Wildcats 31-23, and committing three fewer turnovers than Whiteoak (21-18 margin), Portsmouth did what it took to win and never allowed its opponent to get within six points in the final minutes of the game.

“I thought all seven that we used played well. Started one five the first half and another five the second,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said, following the win. “Their patience down the stretch with a lead was really good to see.”

Defensively, the Lady Trojans forced Whiteoak into 21 turnovers by being active in their zone and box-and-one defenses.

Following two opening-quarter threes by Whiteoak’s Lydia Carr, Hughes made the move to have sophomore Bre Wilson deny Carr the ball.

Wilson would hold the Lady ‘Cats leading scorer to just five points over the final three quarters, while Portsmouth’s two leading scorers scored more frequently.

Freshman Emily Cheatham turned steals into points on the offensive end, scoring 10 of her 15 points in the second half of her varsity debut.

Taylor Thomas, another freshman, was key in Portsmouth reaching its plus-eight rebounding margin by game’s end — grabbing seven of the Lady Trojans’ first 10 rebounds in the opening quarter.

Junior Nia Trinadad, Portsmouth’s lone upperclassman, scored a game-high 17 while connecting on four three-point attempts over the course of the contest.

Trinadad had 11 of Portsmouth’s 20 first-half points, and was vital in the Lady Trojans entering the halftime break with a 20-19 lead.

“Nia was awesome, she did it all,” Hughes said. “Rebounded, passed, scored, and a lot of key deflections that helped us gain possession when they were on offense.”

Thomas and Ayonna Carr combined for seven points on three made field goals, each coming in either the first or third quarters.

Portsmouth (1-0) is set to host Athens on Saturday (Nov. 28) for its home opener to the 2020-21 season.

On Monday (Nov. 30), the Lady Trojans will host South Point in both teams’ Ohio Valley Conference opener.

***

Portsmouth 13 7 11 8 — 39

Whiteoak 10 9 6 8 — 33

PORTSMOUTH 39 (1-0)

Emily Cheatham 6 3-8 15, Nia Trinadad 4 5-12 17, Taylor Thomas 1 1-4 3, Sydney Meadows 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0-0 0, Dashiya Wood 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 13 9-24 39; Three-point field goals: 4 (Nia Trinadad 4)

WHITEOAK 33 (0-2)

Molly McMullen 3 0-0 6, Kelsey Monteith 1 0-0 2, Brianna Hill 1 0-0 2, Kara Ward 1 0-0 2, Lydia Carr 4 0-1 11, Jaylie Parr 2 1-4 6, Kayla Jones 1 0-0 2, Madison Thompson 1 0-0 2, Emmy Hawkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 1-5 33; Three-point field goals: 4 (Lydia Carr 3, Jaylie Parr 1)

Portsmouth freshman Taylor Thomas (4) was key to the Lady Trojans’ 31-23 rebounding advantage in their six-point road win over Whiteoak in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_5636-1.jpg Portsmouth freshman Taylor Thomas (4) was key to the Lady Trojans’ 31-23 rebounding advantage in their six-point road win over Whiteoak in non-league play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth freshman Emily Cheatham (2) scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half of the Lady Trojans’ 39-33 road win over Whiteoak. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_5587-1.jpg Portsmouth freshman Emily Cheatham (2) scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half of the Lady Trojans’ 39-33 road win over Whiteoak. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth junior guard Nia Trinadad (3) scored a game-high 17 points in the Lady Trojans’ 39-33 road win over Whiteoak on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_IMG_5648-1.jpg Portsmouth junior guard Nia Trinadad (3) scored a game-high 17 points in the Lady Trojans’ 39-33 road win over Whiteoak on Tuesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

PHS earns 39-33 road win in season opener

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

