SSU men blitz GCL late at URG

RIO GRANDE — The Shawnee State University men’s basketball team, down 57-55 with 10 minutes to play in a non-conference contest against Great Lakes Christian, utilized a game-ending 37-13 spurt — fueled by a 26-point barrage from James Jones and 11 second-half points and seven second-half rebounds from E.J. Onu to take home a 92-70 victory Saturday afternoon at the Newt Oliver Arena in Rio Grande as part of the Bevo Francis Classic.

Shawnee State, which moved to 4-0 and collected its fourth double-digit victory in doing so, overcame 17 turnovers by shooting 33-of-59 from the field (55.9-percent) — and holding Great Lakes Christian to a 27-of-74 mark (36.5-percent).

The Bears recorded 17 assists on their 33 makes — leading to five players finishing in double figures as a result.

They also posted a 44-32 rebounding advantage (plus-12), despite Onu sitting a large portion of the first half due to two early fouls.

Jones continuing to

fire on all cylinders

Continuing to build on an outstanding effort, Jones — who averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 assists through his first three contests — actually increased his averages slightly.

Jones — whose 26 points were a game-high — notched 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in the opening half to help keep SSU above water as the Bears took a 45-43 halftime lead.

The Chicago native then added a dozen additional tallies and four rebounds in the second half to finish with the aforementioned scoring total — to go along with eight rebounds and five assists on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.

With Saturday’s effort, Jones still hasn’t scored less than 18 points in any one game this season — and hasn’t posted less than six rebounds in any contest as well.

Onu comes up big

in second half

Stymied by foul trouble and limited to 1-of-4 shooting en route to a four-point, two-rebound mark at halftime, Onu delivered in a big way in the second half.

His 11 points and seven rebounds in the second half came on extremely high efficiency, as Onu went 5-of-7 from the field in the final 20 minutes of play — en route to finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Abergut, Carlisle, Johnson,

Wells play key parts

Behind the main duo, the quartet of Issac Abergut, Donoven Carlisle, Kobie Johnson and Jakiel Wells each played integral parts in the outcome.

Abergut and Carlisle each scored eight of their 10 total points in the opening half, with the latter collecting six of his nine rebounds in the second 20-minute stanza to head up that charge.

Johnson, meanwhile, caught the hot hand in the second half — going 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range en route to a 12-point outing in just under 12 minutes of play.

Wells, while not having his best shooting performance, was extremely efficient in running the show as evidenced by his seven assists to just one turnover — proving crucial in setting his teammates up for open looks in the 22-point victory.

Next Up

Shawnee State (4-0) has one scheduled game before heading into the Thanksgiving Break — a 3 p.m. tipoff against archrival Rio Grande on Wednesday (Nov. 25).

Catch the action at portal.stretchinternet.com/shawneest.

