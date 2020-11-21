Lady Senators take season opener over Rock Hill

WEST PORTSMOUTH — What the Rock Hill Redwomen did, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators did twice as well.

In both teams’ season opener, second-year Lady Senators coach Megan Artrip’s group nearly doubled up the Redwomen’s score and made field-goal total — and did in fact double them on the glass.

The result of Friday’s contest, which officially began the girls basketball season in Scioto County, was a 67-35 victory in favor of host West — just days ahead of its start in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

West’s pace of play allowed it to score at-minimum 14 points in each of the four quarters, with a game-high 22 coming in the second — as the Lady Senators found their groove, outscoring the Redwomen by nine in the frame.

Coming into Friday, Artrip said her unit’s pace really found its stride in the past few practices.

Starting three sophomores, a junior, and a freshman, West’s ability to control its tempo AND the tempo of the game will prove decisive against more experienced opponents at the varsity level.

“We’ve been working on our transition offense everyday,” Artrip said. “It’s something we’ve really been pushing, and it’s really been clicking the last few days. Came together at the right time.”

Coming into the season, West knew they’d be replacing the now-graduated class of 2020 seniors Morgan Rigsby, Abbi Pack and Emily Sissel — each of whom played a significant role in the rebounding prowess during their 10-13 campaign.

In the 32-point decisive victory, the Lady Senators outrebounded Rock Hill 45-21 — a stat which could have also added to their score if they’d been able to finish some of their putback chances more efficiently, Artrip said following the win.

“I thought we did really well offensive rebounding, we’ve just got to put it all together and finish,” Artrip said. “The 45 rebounds is great, but if you can’t put it back in the basket, that’s going to hurt you in the end. Little things, first game jitters — hopefully we got them out.”

Sophomore Lexi Deaver led the Lady Senators with a game-high 16 points — including four made threes, also a game-high.

Deaver was one of four West players that reached double figures in the win, along with junior Eden Cline, who scored 15 on six made field goals.

Maelynn Howell had 11, and Charlie Jo Howard had 10.

“The great thing about our team is that we’re going to have pretty even scoring,” Artrip said. “We can have, at any time, five girls score double figures. That’s going to make it harder for teams to guard us. Our girls distribute the ball really well, they’re not selfish and they don’t really care who scores.”

Following the win and impressive effort, the Lady Senators will begin their SOC II league slate with a road trip to Waverly on Monday (Nov. 23).

West dropped both contests to the Lady Tigers by a combined 11 points a season ago, including a 48-47 home loss back on Jan. 9.

Artrip said they’ll take their positives from a season-opening home win into their trip to Waverly, hoping to claim their second win in as many tries during this coronavirus-impacted start to the 2020-21 season.

“We got our first win of the season,” Artrip said. “Anytime you can come out of the gym, score almost 70 points, and at some times feel like it was kind of rough, that’s a good night. We’re going to take the next couple of nights and get ready for Waverly, go out and compete.”

* * *

Rock Hill 5 13 6 11 — 35

Ports. West 14 22 17 14 — 67

ROCK HILL 35 (0-1)

Aleigha Matney 4 1-2 10, Hadyn Bailey 6 1-2 14, Emma Scott 1 4-4 7, Taylor Clark 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 0 0-0 0, Jaina Bailey 1 0-0 2, Cigi Pancake 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Hanshaw 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 13 6-8 35; Three-point field goals: 3 (Aleigha Matney, Jaina Bailey and Emma Scott 1 apiece)

WEST 67 (1-0)

Maelyn Howell 3 5-8 11, Elisha Andre 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 1 0-0 3, Eden Cline 6 2-4 15, Sydney McDermott 1 1-1 3, Haley Coleman 2 0-0 4, Emma Sayre 1 0-0 2, Lexi Deaver 6 0-0 16, Charlie Jo Howard 4 1-2 10, MacKenzie Boggs 0 0-0 0, Keima Bennett 1 1-2 3; TOTALS: 25 10-17 67; Three-point field goals: 7 (Lexi Deaver 4, Abby Adkins, Eden Cline and Charlie Jo Howard 1 apiece)

Portsmouth West junior Eden Cline (5) scored 12 of her 15 points during the first half of the Lady Senators’ 67-35 season-opening home win over Rock Hill. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Cline-_-West-RH.jpg Portsmouth West junior Eden Cline (5) scored 12 of her 15 points during the first half of the Lady Senators’ 67-35 season-opening home win over Rock Hill. Courtesy of Joey Shupert Portsmouth West sophomore guard Lexi Deaver (22) scored a game-high 16 points in the Lady Senators’ season-opening 67-35 home win over Rock Hill in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Deaver-_-West-RH.jpg Portsmouth West sophomore guard Lexi Deaver (22) scored a game-high 16 points in the Lady Senators’ season-opening 67-35 home win over Rock Hill in non-league play. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

West puts four in double figures

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved