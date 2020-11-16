3 Trojans named all-OVC volleyball

PORTSMOUTH — The Ohio Valley Conference has released its all-league volleyball teams for the 2020 season.

This list includes three Portsmouth Lady Trojans, which helped their team finish tied-for fourth-place in the league standings.

Juniors Madison Perry and Olivia Ramey were named to the all-OVC first team for leading Portsmouth to an 8-6 record in conference play.

During her junior campaign, Perry totaled 222 kills — fourth-best in the OVC behind Ironton’s Samantha LaFon, Gallia Academy’s Maddy Petro and Coal Grove’s Addi Dillow.

Perry also recorded 232 digs, tied-for fifth-best in the league, as well as 30 ace serves.

Ramey, Portsmouth’s main setter, recorded 244 assists for the season — fourth-best in the OVC behind Gallia’s Regan Wilcoxon, Ironton’s Kameren Arden and Fairland’s Kalei Ngumire.

Receiving a spot on the all-OVC Honorable Mention list from the Lady Trojans was junior Sydney Tackett.

Tackett finished her junior season with 158 kills — seventh-best in the conference.

A full list of all-OVC performers for the 2020 season can be found below.

2020 all-OVC honors

First Team

Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy

Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy

Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy

Samantha LaFon, Ironton

Kameren Arden, Ironton

Addi Dillow, Coal Grove

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Kalei Ngumire, Fairland

Brooklynn Roland, Fairland

Madison Perry, Portsmouth

Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth

Alexis Johnson, South Point

Mollie Watts, Chesapeake

Whitney Howard, Rock Hill

Honorable Mention

Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy

Devin Forest, Ironton

Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove

Madi Wilson, Fairland

Sydney Tackett, Portsmouth

Sydney Markel, South Point

Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake

Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill

Coach of the Year: Sally Barnette, Gallia Academy

Portsmouth junior Madison Perry (12) hits the ball over the net during the Trojans’ scrimmage as part of the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference preseason volleyball preview. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Madison-Perry-_-OVC.jpg Portsmouth junior Madison Perry (12) hits the ball over the net during the Trojans’ scrimmage as part of the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference preseason volleyball preview. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Perry, Ramey named 1st team

Staff Report

