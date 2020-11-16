3 Trojans named all-OVC volleyball

PORTSMOUTH — The Ohio Valley Conference has released its all-league volleyball teams for the 2020 season.
This list includes three Portsmouth Lady Trojans, which helped their team finish tied-for fourth-place in the league standings.
Juniors Madison Perry and Olivia Ramey were named to the all-OVC first team for leading Portsmouth to an 8-6 record in conference play.
During her junior campaign, Perry totaled 222 kills — fourth-best in the OVC behind Ironton’s Samantha LaFon, Gallia Academy’s Maddy Petro and Coal Grove’s Addi Dillow.
Perry also recorded 232 digs, tied-for fifth-best in the league, as well as 30 ace serves.
Ramey, Portsmouth’s main setter, recorded 244 assists for the season — fourth-best in the OVC behind Gallia’s Regan Wilcoxon, Ironton’s Kameren Arden and Fairland’s Kalei Ngumire.
Receiving a spot on the all-OVC Honorable Mention list from the Lady Trojans was junior Sydney Tackett.
Tackett finished her junior season with 158 kills — seventh-best in the conference.
A full list of all-OVC performers for the 2020 season can be found below.
2020 all-OVC honors
First Team
Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy
Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy
Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy
Samantha LaFon, Ironton
Kameren Arden, Ironton
Addi Dillow, Coal Grove
Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove
Kalei Ngumire, Fairland
Brooklynn Roland, Fairland
Madison Perry, Portsmouth
Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth
Alexis Johnson, South Point
Mollie Watts, Chesapeake
Whitney Howard, Rock Hill
Honorable Mention
Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy
Devin Forest, Ironton
Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove
Madi Wilson, Fairland
Sydney Tackett, Portsmouth
Sydney Markel, South Point
Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake
Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill
Coach of the Year: Sally Barnette, Gallia Academy
© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved