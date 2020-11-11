Barney, Maloney named all-Ohio: Perry wins award

SCIOTO COUNTY — Three Scioto County individuals were named to the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association all-Ohio teams for their play or coaching efforts during the fall 2020 season.
Wheelersburg senior Kylee Barney was named to the OHSVCA all-Ohio list for the second time in her career.
For her efforts in helping The ‘Burg reach the Division III regional semis, the 6-foot-2 Lady Pirates’ middle hitter was named to the Division III second team after being an Honorable Mention selection a season ago.
During her three seasons of playing varsity volleyball, Barney totaled a school-record 289 career blocks and 811 career kills.
In the 2020 campaign, Barney’s 294 kills and 86 blocks were both team-highs.
The Division IV District 14 Player of the Year, South Webster junior Faith Maloney, earned her first — and likely not the last — nomination to the D-IV all-Ohio list as voted upon by the state’s coaches.
Maloney was one of 16 individuals named to the Division IV Honorable Mention list, but just one of five non-seniors to be named.
In her junior season, in which she helped the Lady Jeeps clinch a share of their first league title since 2011 and tie for the school-best postseason finish, Maloney totaled 96 blocks — a single-season career-high — as well as 327 kills.
For her career, Maloney’s kills total stands at 933 — just 67 shy of the career mark of 1K.
A year after being named the OHSVCA Division III Coach of the Year, Lady Pirates coach Allen Perry was awarded the Coaches Achievement Award — in leading Wheelersburg to a 23-2 record and a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title with South Webster.
Since Perry took over the reigns of Wheelersburg volleyball in the fall of 2017, the Lady Pirates’ program has posted a 99-7 record including postseason play, four straight Division III district championships, and the 2019 Division III regional championship — the first in program history.
Below are the Division III and IV OHSVCA all-Ohio teams. A full list of these teams for all divisions may be found by visiting https://ohsvca.org/awards/athletes/all-ohio/.
Division 3
First Team
Journey Blevins MH 12 North Union
Kenedi Goon OH 12 Crestview
Isabella Granger OH 11 Liberty-Benton
Sara Ice MH 12 Waynedale
Arora Levengood OH 12 Tuscarawas Valley
MaKenna Schafer OH 12 Huron
Grace Smotek OH 12 Independence
Maddie White OH 12 Ottawa-Glandorf
Second Team
Kylee Barney MH 12 Wheelersburg
Kyleigh Bonnette S 12 Cardington-Lincoln
Katelyn Grimes OH 12 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Erin Kaufman MH 11 Ottawa-Glandorf
Jenna Martin MH 11 Adena
Taylor West MB Tuscarawas Valley
Georgi Moody S 12 Huron
Karis Willow OH 10 Liberty-Benton
Third Team
Abby Avila S 11 Independence
Audrey Brininger OH 10 Cardington-Lincoln
Mollee Chapman S/H 12 Berkshire
Paige Fisher MH 12 Williamsburg
Brooklyn Frey MH Garaway
Kiley Kalina L 12 Smithville
Torre Kildow OH 12 Union Local
Marissa Mullins MB Westfall
Sydney Simonson OH 12 Black River
Honorable Mention
Grace Auer OH/S 9 Crestview
Alli Bennett S/H 12 Zane Trace
Brooke Fatzinger MH 11 Smithville
Madison Grimm S 11 Northeastern
Casey Kildow OH/S 12 Union Local
Sydney Koker MH 12 Northridge
Samantha LaFon OH 12 Ironton
Lucy Montgomery S/H 11 Crestview
Anna Ramlow S 11 Eastwood
Lilli Schuster OH Edison
Kylie Stackhouse MH Bluffton
Mckenna Stephens MH 12 Willard
Gracie Taliaferro MH 10 Independence
Amanda Troyer L Hiland
Olivia Vitaz S/H 11 Edison
Rylie Wichmann OH Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Coach of the Year
Amber Gerdeman Ottawa-Glandorf
Coaches Achievement Award
Don Wood Huron
Laura Smith Adena
Allen Perry Wheelersburg
Division 4
First Team
Kylee Brooks MH 12 Monroeville
Paige Fortkamp OH 12 Fort Recovery
Carsyn Henschen MH 11 New Knoxville
Mckenzie Hoelscher MH 12 Fort Loramie
Hannah Lyons S 11 Monroeville
Claire Pape S 12 New Bremen
Alana Pohlman MH 12 Marion Local
Josie Reinhart OH 12 New Bremen
Emma White S 11 Calvert
Second Team
Kendall Bollenbacher OH 11 Lincolnview
Aubrey Bouillon S 11 New Riegel
Reese Geise OH 12 Lehman Catholic
Abi Lammers OH 11 Miller City
Maya Maurer S 12 Fort Loramie
Hannah Miller OH 10 Calvert
Mia Niekamp OH St. Henry
Elizabeth Scheckelhoff MH 12 Leipsic
Third Team
Kendra Ackerman OH 12 Buckeye Central
Brennah Arnold MH 12 Dalton
Ellie Gabel S 11 New Knoxville
Diana Heitkamp L 12 New Bremen
Ashlyn Jones OH 12 Calvert
Sydney Lyons MH 12 Shekinah Christian
Whitley Rammel MH 11 Fort Recovery
Grace Wasserman OH 11 Old Fort
Honorable Mention
Lydia Ackerman L 12 Buckeye Central
Emily Baker OH 11 Troy Christian
Kendal Bonney MH 11 North Central
Brooklynn Downing MH 10 McComb
Brianna Ebel S 12 Lincolnview
Catherine Klopp MH 12 Mohawk
Dyllan Knoll S 11 St. Paul
Katelyn Lesko OH/S 12 Mineral Ridge
Faith Maloney MH 11 South Webster
Kendall Monnin L 12 Russia
Ashley Mullenhour S Jackson Center
Makayla Osborn OH 12 Heartland Christian
Heidi Rethman S 12 Marion Local
Ashley Scott MH 12 Russia
Pyper Sharkins L 12 Lehman Catholic
Danielle Vuletich MH 12 Western Reserve
Ivy Wolf OH 12 Minster
Coach of the Year
Meg Lageman New Knoxville
Coaches Achievement Award
Lori Rombach Calvert
Diana Kramer New Bremen
Kendra Snook Monroeville
Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT