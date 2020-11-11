Barney, Maloney named all-Ohio: Perry wins award

SCIOTO COUNTY — Three Scioto County individuals were named to the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association all-Ohio teams for their play or coaching efforts during the fall 2020 season.

Wheelersburg senior Kylee Barney was named to the OHSVCA all-Ohio list for the second time in her career.

For her efforts in helping The ‘Burg reach the Division III regional semis, the 6-foot-2 Lady Pirates’ middle hitter was named to the Division III second team after being an Honorable Mention selection a season ago.

During her three seasons of playing varsity volleyball, Barney totaled a school-record 289 career blocks and 811 career kills.

In the 2020 campaign, Barney’s 294 kills and 86 blocks were both team-highs.

The Division IV District 14 Player of the Year, South Webster junior Faith Maloney, earned her first — and likely not the last — nomination to the D-IV all-Ohio list as voted upon by the state’s coaches.

Maloney was one of 16 individuals named to the Division IV Honorable Mention list, but just one of five non-seniors to be named.

In her junior season, in which she helped the Lady Jeeps clinch a share of their first league title since 2011 and tie for the school-best postseason finish, Maloney totaled 96 blocks — a single-season career-high — as well as 327 kills.

For her career, Maloney’s kills total stands at 933 — just 67 shy of the career mark of 1K.

A year after being named the OHSVCA Division III Coach of the Year, Lady Pirates coach Allen Perry was awarded the Coaches Achievement Award — in leading Wheelersburg to a 23-2 record and a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title with South Webster.

Since Perry took over the reigns of Wheelersburg volleyball in the fall of 2017, the Lady Pirates’ program has posted a 99-7 record including postseason play, four straight Division III district championships, and the 2019 Division III regional championship — the first in program history.

Below are the Division III and IV OHSVCA all-Ohio teams. A full list of these teams for all divisions may be found by visiting https://ohsvca.org/awards/athletes/all-ohio/.

Division 3

First Team

Journey Blevins MH 12 North Union

Kenedi Goon OH 12 Crestview

Isabella Granger OH 11 Liberty-Benton

Sara Ice MH 12 Waynedale

Arora Levengood OH 12 Tuscarawas Valley

MaKenna Schafer OH 12 Huron

Grace Smotek OH 12 Independence

Maddie White OH 12 Ottawa-Glandorf

Second Team

Kylee Barney MH 12 Wheelersburg

Kyleigh Bonnette S 12 Cardington-Lincoln

Katelyn Grimes OH 12 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Erin Kaufman MH 11 Ottawa-Glandorf

Jenna Martin MH 11 Adena

Taylor West MB Tuscarawas Valley

Georgi Moody S 12 Huron

Karis Willow OH 10 Liberty-Benton

Third Team

Abby Avila S 11 Independence

Audrey Brininger OH 10 Cardington-Lincoln

Mollee Chapman S/H 12 Berkshire

Paige Fisher MH 12 Williamsburg

Brooklyn Frey MH Garaway

Kiley Kalina L 12 Smithville

Torre Kildow OH 12 Union Local

Marissa Mullins MB Westfall

Sydney Simonson OH 12 Black River

Honorable Mention

Grace Auer OH/S 9 Crestview

Alli Bennett S/H 12 Zane Trace

Brooke Fatzinger MH 11 Smithville

Madison Grimm S 11 Northeastern

Casey Kildow OH/S 12 Union Local

Sydney Koker MH 12 Northridge

Samantha LaFon OH 12 Ironton

Lucy Montgomery S/H 11 Crestview

Anna Ramlow S 11 Eastwood

Lilli Schuster OH Edison

Kylie Stackhouse MH Bluffton

Mckenna Stephens MH 12 Willard

Gracie Taliaferro MH 10 Independence

Amanda Troyer L Hiland

Olivia Vitaz S/H 11 Edison

Rylie Wichmann OH Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Coach of the Year

Amber Gerdeman Ottawa-Glandorf

Coaches Achievement Award

Don Wood Huron

Laura Smith Adena

Allen Perry Wheelersburg

Division 4

First Team

Kylee Brooks MH 12 Monroeville

Paige Fortkamp OH 12 Fort Recovery

Carsyn Henschen MH 11 New Knoxville

Mckenzie Hoelscher MH 12 Fort Loramie

Hannah Lyons S 11 Monroeville

Claire Pape S 12 New Bremen

Alana Pohlman MH 12 Marion Local

Josie Reinhart OH 12 New Bremen

Emma White S 11 Calvert

Second Team

Kendall Bollenbacher OH 11 Lincolnview

Aubrey Bouillon S 11 New Riegel

Reese Geise OH 12 Lehman Catholic

Abi Lammers OH 11 Miller City

Maya Maurer S 12 Fort Loramie

Hannah Miller OH 10 Calvert

Mia Niekamp OH St. Henry

Elizabeth Scheckelhoff MH 12 Leipsic

Third Team

Kendra Ackerman OH 12 Buckeye Central

Brennah Arnold MH 12 Dalton

Ellie Gabel S 11 New Knoxville

Diana Heitkamp L 12 New Bremen

Ashlyn Jones OH 12 Calvert

Sydney Lyons MH 12 Shekinah Christian

Whitley Rammel MH 11 Fort Recovery

Grace Wasserman OH 11 Old Fort

Honorable Mention

Lydia Ackerman L 12 Buckeye Central

Emily Baker OH 11 Troy Christian

Kendal Bonney MH 11 North Central

Brooklynn Downing MH 10 McComb

Brianna Ebel S 12 Lincolnview

Catherine Klopp MH 12 Mohawk

Dyllan Knoll S 11 St. Paul

Katelyn Lesko OH/S 12 Mineral Ridge

Faith Maloney MH 11 South Webster

Kendall Monnin L 12 Russia

Ashley Mullenhour S Jackson Center

Makayla Osborn OH 12 Heartland Christian

Heidi Rethman S 12 Marion Local

Ashley Scott MH 12 Russia

Pyper Sharkins L 12 Lehman Catholic

Danielle Vuletich MH 12 Western Reserve

Ivy Wolf OH 12 Minster

Coach of the Year

Meg Lageman New Knoxville

Coaches Achievement Award

Lori Rombach Calvert

Diana Kramer New Bremen

Kendra Snook Monroeville

Perry given Coaches Achievement Award

