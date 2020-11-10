Snow wins first career MSC Player of the Week award

The critical play of junior guard Brandie Snow in two Shawnee State victories over Indiana University-East (111-62) and Goshen (61-54) allowed the Hartville, Ohio native to claim her first career Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award, as given out by conference officials Monday afternoon.

Highlights — IU-East

Snow, who is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, four steals and 3.5 assists per contest for the year to lead the Bears in points and steals, got out to an excellent start by notching 20 points on just 10 shots by going 7-of-10 from the floor, 2-of-2 from three-point range and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe in a 111-62 victory over IU-East. The 111 points scored by Shawnee State in the victory were the most in a true road game since Feb. 11, 2017.

In addition to her overall point total, Snow added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals to her statline — notching four of her seven assists in the opening half and five of her nine boards in the second half of play.

Highlights — Goshen (Ind.)

Against Goshen, Snow’s contributions proved to be the ultimate difference in a Shawnee State victory, with the junior scoring 16 of her 22 points in the second half and going 7-of-13 from the floor over the final 20 minutes of action in doing so.

Of those 16 points, Snow posted 11 tallies in the third quarter alone, allowing Shawnee State to break a 30-30 halftime tie with the Maple Leafs and emerge with the point for good by outscoring Goshen 22-13 in the third frame. The nine-point swing in the third 10-minute stanza allowed Shawnee State to hold serve with the proceedings over the rest of the way.

For the week, Snow averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and 4.5 steals. The former MSC Freshman of the Year, two-time Mid-South Conference First-Team honoree, and two-time Honorable Mention NAIA All-American sits second in the NAIA with 16 total steals to her line. She sits just 21 points away from 1,000 for her career.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.