Clay’s Bazler signs with Rio Grande

PORTSMOUTH — Clay senior Megan Bazler saw a dream become reality in her decision to sign and play softball at the collegiate level as a student-athlete at Rio Grande University.

Bazler, a four-year softball and three-year basketball member of the Lady Panthers’ respective teams, said her signing was a moment she’d been preparing and working toward for quite some time.

“It means a lot to play at the collegiate level,” Bazler said. “I have set dreams and goals for myself since I was little and getting to check off playing at the collegiate level off my list is an amazing feeling.”

It was the small-school environment of Rio that the two-time all-Southern Ohio Conference softball-er said impacted her decision to attend there most.

“Ever since moving from a larger school to Clay, I knew I wanted to continue my education at a small school,” Bazler said. “The environment at Rio feels like a family and it is close enough where my friends and family can continue to watch me play.”

In addition to earning all-league honors in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, Bazler was named first-team all-Southeast District for her efforts in helping the Lady Panthers secure a top-seed in the Division IV district tournament and a 22-3 record entering postseason play.

Bazler was one of many Scioto County student-athletes who saw their 2020 spring season cancelled due to concerns from the OHSAA regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Bazler hasn’t been donning the blue and gold of Clay during the school year, she’s spent an abundance of time during the summers playing for her father, Kane Bazler, and their travel fastpitch team — Crush Fastpitch 03.

Megan said motivation from her father, previous travel coaches, and playing and learning from Clay softball coach Jason Gearhart that helped push to her to where she is today.

“Playing for my dad has helped me understand the IQ part of softball more and more each year,” Bazler said. “Talking on the way home about how the game went and what I could have done better taught me the mental aspects of softball. Both my travel ball coaches and high school coach have taught me that if I want something bad enough, don’t quit and do whatever it takes to get there.”

Bazler additionally said she plans on majoring in environmental science upon enrolling as a student at Rio Grande University.

Clay senior Megan Bazler (center seated) signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career collegiately at Rio Grande University on Monday, Oct. 26. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Bazler-signing-_-Clay-RG.jpg Clay senior Megan Bazler (center seated) signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career collegiately at Rio Grande University on Monday, Oct. 26. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

