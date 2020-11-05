Bears put five in double-figures in 75-61 victory over Grey Wolves

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State claimed its second nonconference victory in three days to start the season, with the Bears placing five players in double-figures, shooting 51.4 percent in the first half of competition and building a 45-29 halftime advantage en route to a 75-61 victory Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Shawnee State, who held the slight edge in the rebounding column (34-32), moved to 2-0 all-time against Lourdes. The Bears defeated the Gray Wolves by a 105-46 tally last season.

Zuchowski sound offensively

For the second consecutive game, Natalie Zuchowski notched a team-high by leading Shawnee State with 16 points. The 6-3 junior, who is averaging 20.5 points and seven rebounds through the first two games of the season, scored each of her tallies in the first half by going 5-of-7 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw stripe in the opening half of competition.

Pride, Roney add production in paint

Following Zuchowski’s 16-point outing, Anyia Pride and Carson Roney each combined for 26 points and 14 rebounds to help aid the Bears in their triumph. Pride, who posted 14 points, notched 11 of those tallies in the opening half while Roney added in nine points in the opening 20 minutes of action. The pair combined for 20 points and seven rebounds while shooting 9-of-12 from the field in the opening half.

Holland, Kallner come up large in fourth

After seeing a 21-point third quarter lead cut down to five two separate times and three late in the third quarter, the Bears, up by a 59-54 tally with eight minutes left, got the distance it needed to close things out as Abbie Kallner and Marnae Holland produced in a major way over a three-minute stretch.

Kallner took a pass from Pride and knocked down a three from the right wing, assisted Holland on three straight baskets, then turned a backcourt steal into a three-pointer of her own to turn the 59-54 lead into a 73-56 cushion off of the 14-2 run created by the pair. Kallner finished with 10 points — including six in the fourth quarter — and a team-high seven assists while Holland added in 11 tallies herself.

Next Up:

Shawnee State (2-0) plays Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Goshen (Ind.) in the First Bank Richmond Classic Friday and Saturday. The Bears play the Tigers Friday evening at 6 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.