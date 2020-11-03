Mohawks sweep Tigers in SOC II

McDERMOTT — The Mohawks made good on their first of two makeup matchups.

That’s because, on Monday evening at Northwest High School, the Mohawks swept the visiting Waverly Tigers 25-9, 25-11 and 25-19 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup tilt.

Northwest is now 19-4, and 12-3 in the SOC II, and played another makeup match —and its season finale —at South Webster on Tuesday.

Had the Mohawks, which wrap up third-place outright in the division, defeated the host Jeeps —Wheelersburg would be outright SOC II champions once again.

Wheelersburg, with a 15-1 league record, won at least a share of the crown already —and the Jeeps joined them if they completed the season sweep of Northwest.

South Webster was 14-1 in the division entering Tuesday’s bout.

Northwest’s lone league losses were twice to Wheelersburg and once to South Webster.

The Mohawks are eliminated from postseason tournament play, having lost to Zane Trace in last week’s Division III district semifinals.

Against Waverly, senior standout hitter Haidyn Wamsley went out with a bang —racking up a match-high 23 kills combined with four blocks and eight digs.

She also added an assist and an ace.

Audrey Knittel notched five kills, along with three from Ava Jenkins and two apiece from Valerie Copas, Kloe Montgomery and Reagan Lewis.

Lewis, the setter, amassed 29 assists and two aces —and got up for one block.

Copas collected a dozen digs and Jenkins another 11, as libero Lydia Emmons added seven digs.

Jenkins, and seniors Tayler Butler and Terah Webb , wound up with an assist apiece.

Knittel, Butler and Webb served up an ace, as Butler with a kill and Abby Springs with three service receptions represented Northwest’s other noteworthy statistics.

It was the final home match for five Northwest seniors: Butler, Copas, Emmons, Wamsley and Webb.

The Northwest Lady Mohawks hosted their annual ‘Spike Out Cancer’ match on Oct. 1 against Valley. They donated some of the funds raised to a family in another local school district which is currently battling cancer and the remainder to the SOMC Compassion Fund. The Lady Mohawks presented a check to Wendi Waugh on Monday evening, who accepted the donation on behalf of the SOMC Compassion Fund. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Northwest-volley-cure-1.jpeg The Northwest Lady Mohawks hosted their annual ‘Spike Out Cancer’ match on Oct. 1 against Valley. They donated some of the funds raised to a family in another local school district which is currently battling cancer and the remainder to the SOMC Compassion Fund. The Lady Mohawks presented a check to Wendi Waugh on Monday evening, who accepted the donation on behalf of the SOMC Compassion Fund. Submitted photo

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved