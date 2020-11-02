Obetz bound: Byrd, Putnam, Northwest boys qualify for state XC

PICKERINGTON — If you thought that running in the later stages of the season meant Scioto County’s top distance runners may take a step back, think again.

At Saturday’s Division II, Region 7 cross country meet hosted at Pickerington North High School, two individuals and one team from Scioto County high schools indeed qualified for the Division II state meet — to be hosted at Fortress Obetz this Saturday (Nov. 7).

Landen Smith, a returning all-Ohioan and district runner-up this season, claimed the top place in Saturday’s Division II boys regional race with a blistering time of 16:12.

This year’s Division II regional race was the fourth straight year the Mohawk senior had participated at the regional stage, with his time barely over 16 minutes being his fastest in any of his runs at Pickerington North.

Northwest finished in fifth place in the field of 21 competing teams and 168 total individual runners.

Fellow Mohawk senior Josh Shope finished in seventh place with a time of 16:46, while junior teammate Kailan Marshall helped aid to Northwest’s score by finishing in 13th with a time of 16:53.

Also contributing to Northwest’s team score of 189 were senior Gabe Morrell, who finished the 5K course in 18:18, and junior Mason Breech, who finished in 18:56.

The Mohawks’ other two runners were freshman Eragorn Elkins (20:21) and Michael Wamsley (20:57).

Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam, who was the fastest freshman by nearly 50 seconds in the Division II boys race, completed his first regional race at the high school level in ninth-place with a time of 16:49.

Minford senior Dutch Byrd qualified for his first state meet — placing 22nd overall with a time of 17:08.

In the Division III, Region 11 girls race, Northwest junior Brooke Shope placed in 44th out of 143 competing individuals.

Shope ran a time of 21:52, while 70th-place and teammate Kodi Burton clocked in at 22:45.

As a team, the Lady Mohawks finished in 15th place out of 17 competing teams with a total time of 1:57:55.

Alexis Throckmorton is Northwest’s lone senior from its girls cross country team — as the Lady Mohawks will return nearly all of their 2020 roster next fall.

In the Division III, Region 11 boys race, Wheelersburg’s David Brown completed the course in 18:06, finishing in 42nd place out of 124 competing individuals.

Pirates freshman Tate Hollback placed 91st in his first regional competition, clocking in his time at 19:41.

In the Division II, Region 7 girls race, Minford senior Kara Dillon and sophomore Juniper Allen concluded their 2020 season with times of 21:55 and 22:33, respectively.

The Northwest boys team, as well as Byrd and Putnam, will compete in the Division II state cross country meet hosted at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

The Division II boys race will begin at noon.

A full list of results can be found by visiting https://www.baumspage.com/cc/reg/2020/index.php

Minford’s Dutch Byrd, Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam, and Northwest’s Kailan Marshall and Josh Shope (L-R) each finished in the top-22 of the Division II, Region 7 boys cross country race held at Pickerington North High School on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Local-XC-runners-_-Region.jpg Minford’s Dutch Byrd, Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam, and Northwest’s Kailan Marshall and Josh Shope (L-R) each finished in the top-22 of the Division II, Region 7 boys cross country race held at Pickerington North High School on Saturday. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of southernohiosportsphotos.com

Byrd, Putnam, Northwest boys qualify for state XC