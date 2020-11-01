Pirates’ rally at Ridgewood falls short

WEST LAFAYETTE — Unfortunately for the Wheelersburg Pirates, and on Halloween of all nights, they will have the ghosts of Gabe Tingle in their heads for another offseason.

That’s because the Pirates, on a cold Saturday night and a long way from home, fell victim to more plays made the Ridgewood Generals’ all-Ohio quarterback —and as a result Wheelersburg’s hard-fought rally fell just short.

Only this time, Tingle —following the opening series —played hurt, but his two second-half pass completions were easily arguably the game’s biggest plays, as the Pirates fell 13-10 in the much-anticipated Division V Region 19 semifinal rematch at Ridgewood High School.

The loss, which ended the Pirates’ season at 7-2, marked their second consecutive regional semifinal defeat to undefeated Ridgewood — which won last year’s Region 19 semifinal at Lancaster by a decisive 42-17 count.

That also snapped Wheelersburg’s six-year streak of at least appearing in the regional championship game, as the Pirates played in the Division V state semifinals in three (2015, 2017, 2018) of the previous four years —including capturing the 2017 state championship.

Those Generals were 11-0 at the time, and this year’s are now 9-0 in this coronavirus-shortened season, as Tingle torched the 2019 Pirates for four touchdowns and 288 yards on 15-of-22 passing.

However, the reigning Division V East District Offensive Co-Player of the Year and Generals’ focal point took a serious shot to his shoulder on the game’s fifth play on Saturday — after rushing three times for 19 yards and completing a 15-yard pass on the opening snap.

From that point on, Tingle missed the remainder of the first half sans two plays — two handoffs to Deontae Brandon from the Pirates’ 9-yard line, the second of which was the first half’s only score in the form of a one-yard dive.

But with Wheelersburg getting on the scoreboard with a Braxton Sammons 33-yard field goal with 52 seconds remaining in the third period, Tingle —relegated to handing the ball off and rotating plays with backup Javan Belt —took two plays into his own hands.

Or, rather, his injured arm.

With the Generals driving to midfield in the final quarter, and facing 3rd-down-and-10, Tingle tossed to a wide open Kurtis Varian at the Pirate 25 —as there were simply no Pirates anywhere near Varian in defense.

Wheelersburg tackled Varian at the 15, but two plays later, Tingle threw the ball again —this one more a shot put than a football pass, but Brandon made the catch for a 14-yard touchdown with exactly eight minutes to go.

It was a nine-play, 63-yard, four-minute and 45-second scoring drive —but in a defensive struggle, a 10-point (13-3) advantage probably felt like 20.

The Pirates finally got an all-important touchdown on the next possession — marching four-and-a-half minutes of their own in 11 plays and 84 yards, as senior quarterback Jake Gregg called a keeper and scored from 12 yards out with three-and-a-half minutes left.

Sammons kicked the extra point for the now three-point (13-10) deficit, as Wheelersburg then forced a General three-and-out series, getting the ball back with 2:55 remaining and moving nine plays and into Ridgewood territory at the General 45.

But, with no timeouts remaining and exactly a minute to play, the final three plays Gregg and the Pirates preferred to have back.

After an incomplete pass on first down, a low shotgun snap at Gregg’s feet resulted in a fumble —and all Gregg could do was recover it after a seven-yard loss.

Finally, firing on third down to as deep as the Ridgewood 25, Gregg was intercepted by General defender Dalton Patterson — officially putting an end to the Pirates’ campaign with nine seconds left.

