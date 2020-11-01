Senators slam Indians to finish season

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators wasted little time in getting points on the scoreboard in their season finale versus Hillsboro.

The Senators finished their 2020 campaign at 6-4 with Saturday’s 42-13 win over Hillsboro, posting a perfect 4-0 record against non-league opponents during their 10-game schedule.

West senior tailback Hunter Brown carried the ball in nearly half of its 44 rushing attempts — totaling 21 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown in his last game at ‘The Rock’.

Freshman Jeffery Bishop had seven carries for 57 yards — including a 20-yard score which broke a 6-6 in the first quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Irwin gave West its first score of the game on a four-yard run— tying the game at six apiece following the Indians’ opening score.

West junior Ashton Klaiber intercepted a Christopher Stout pass with 2:42 left in the first half and returned it for a touchdown — pushing the Senators out in front 28-6 following Caleb Hazelbaker’s made point-after.

Andrew Jones caught Irwin’s lone touchdown strike with 9:52 left in the third quarter, a 17-yard throw-and-catch to put the Senators ahead 36-6 after the successful two-point try.

Senior Carl Howard made it 42-6 West at the start of the fourth quarter on a four-yard touchdown run, which also initiated the game into a running clock.

In total, West’s offense gained 350 yards on 59 plays, as well as picking up 21 total first downs.

The Senators dominated time of possession — eating up 30:39 of game clock to the Indians’ 17:21 total TOP.

Hillsboro wasn’t called for a single penalty, while West totaled 53 yards on four called penalties.

West senior running back Hunter Brown (32) toted the ball 21 times for a game-high 146 rushing yards in the Senators’ 42-13 home win over Hillsboro on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/11/web1_Hunter-Brown-_-West-Hillsboro-1.jpg West senior running back Hunter Brown (32) toted the ball 21 times for a game-high 146 rushing yards in the Senators’ 42-13 home win over Hillsboro on Saturday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

