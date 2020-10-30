Titans tame Bearcats in district

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame did its job as a total team effort on Thursday.

That’s because the Titans, the fourth-seeded squad playing host to 12th-seeded Paint Valley for a Division IV district semifinal, took care of business —and won in four games to set up a rematch from their first match of the season against one-loss South Webster.

That will take place in Saturday’s district championship tilt inside Southeastern High School’s Larry Jordan Gymnasium, following the Titans taking out the Bearcats 25-16, 25-19, 18-25 and 25-21.

Last season, Notre Dame defeated Paint Valley in the sectional championship with a sweep, as the Bearcats extended this season’s match by an extra game.

With the win, the Titans raised their record to 15-4.

“This was a very solid team win with some pretty even stats. We had four players in double-digit kills and three players with at least 20 digs,” said Notre Dame coach Cassidy Roney. “Annie (Detwiller) and Ava (Hassel) led us in digs, which is huge for them being the two setters. They focused on defense first before they worried about getting the assist.”

Ava Hassel and Annie Detwiller, in the Titans’ 6-2 offense, tallied 20 assists and 10 kills apiece —but defensively Detwiller dug up a game-high 24 balls, as Hassel hit for 23 digs and libero Mallory Boland 20 of her own.

Claire Detwiller also added 10 kills, as middle hitter Chloe Delabar paced all attackers with 13 —plus a block and six digs.

Hassel served for 11 points with a pair of aces — as Claire Detwiller wound up with nine service points, a half-dozen digs and three blocks.

Boland, who had 24 service receptions, tied Hassel for a team-high 11 service points.

Gracie Ashley and Gwen Sparks chipped in three kills and a pair of blocks apiece.

Averi McFadden finished with 10 kills and 19 digs for the Bearcats, as Olivia Smith led the way in kills with 11 along with 18 digs.

Kaitlin Potts set for 28 assists with a dozen digs, while Abbi Stanforth and Kendall Dye dug up 17 and 13 balls respectively.

Stanforth served up four aces for Paint Valley, which finished its season at 7-16.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, goes for its sixth all-time district championship — and fifth in a row following its only other in 2014.

The rematch with top-seeded South Webster, which swept the Titans in their opener, is set for 3 p.m.

“We lost to them in three our first game of the season, but we have come a long way since then,” said Roney.

