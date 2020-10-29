POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 29

Boys Soccer — Division III District Finals

Wheelersburg 7, North Adams 0

Lynchburg-Clay 2, Ironton St. Joe 2 (Lynchburg-Clay wins 3-2 on penalty kicks)

Volleyball — Division IV District Semifinals

Notre Dame 3, Paint Valley 1 (25-16, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21)

South Webster 3, Western 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-11)

Trimble 3, Eastern Pike 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-11)

Waterford 3, Miller 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-13)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_BWW_logo-2-14.jpeg

The Wheelersburg Pirates celebrate their Division III district championship win over North Adams on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.