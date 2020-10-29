POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 29
Boys Soccer — Division III District Finals
Wheelersburg 7, North Adams 0
Lynchburg-Clay 2, Ironton St. Joe 2 (Lynchburg-Clay wins 3-2 on penalty kicks)
Volleyball — Division IV District Semifinals
Notre Dame 3, Paint Valley 1 (25-16, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21)
South Webster 3, Western 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-11)
Trimble 3, Eastern Pike 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-11)
Waterford 3, Miller 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-13)
The Wheelersburg Pirates celebrate their Division III district championship win over North Adams on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.