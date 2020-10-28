POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 28

Volleyball — Division III District Semifinals

Wheelersburg 3, Eastern Meigs 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-18)

Nelsonville-York 3, North Adams 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-14)

Alexander 3, New Lexington 1 (25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15)

Westfall 3, Huntington 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-15)

Adena 3, Southeastern 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-16)

Zane Trace 3, Northwest 1 (9-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19)

Wheelersburg sophomore libero Kiera Kennard (10) attempts a dig during the Lady Pirates’ three-set sweep of Eastern Meigs in a Division III district semifinal contest at Wheelersburg High School.