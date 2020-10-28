Lynchburg-Clay advances past Minford

LYNCHBURG — The Minford Lady Falcons saw their 2020 soccer season come to a close following a 9-0 road loss to No. 1-seed Lynchburg-Clay (14-4) in the Division III district semifinals.

Coach Shane Tieman’s group of Lady Falcons advanced to their first district tournament since 2017 — after Haley Knore scored the game-winner in overtime to lift Minford past Rock Hill in their sectional championship match.

Minford goalkeeper Nevaeh Porter totaled 11 saves during Tuesday’s contest against the Lady Mustangs.

Four consecutive Raelynn Ruble first-half goals gave Lynchburg-Clay an early 4-0 advantage over its guests.

A goal by Jade Massey with just under three minutes to play in the first half gave LC a 5-0 lead at halftime.

During the second half, the Lady Mustangs extended their lead thanks to a pair of Karilie Tipton goals, as well as scores by Sierra Benney and Tiak McLean.

Lynchburg-Clay advances to the Division III district finals — where it will meet Southern Hills Athletic Conference foe North Adams on Saturday (Oct. 31) at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

The winner of LC and NA will meet the winner of Wheelersburg and Eastern Brown’s Division III district final, also set to be played at Raidiger Field.

Minford will return most of its 2020 roster next fall, aside from graduating starting seniors Sarah Lewis and Megan Johnson.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Minford-logo.jpg