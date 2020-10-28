OHSAA gives updates for upcoming state tournaments

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has finalized details for several upcoming state tournaments, including cross country, volleyball and soccer.

In addition, updates are included for football regional final and state semifinal sites, along with divisional breakdowns for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons.

SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

TO BE HOSTED AT MAPFRE STADIUM

In partnership with the Columbus Crew SC, the OHSAA girls and boys soccer state championship games will once again be hosted at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

The girls finals will be Friday, Nov. 13, followed by the boys finals on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The OHSAA applauds the Crew SC for working with the OHSAA to make it possible for the finals to remain at MAPFRE Stadium, where they have been since 1999.

“We would like to thank the Crew SC for being such a great partner during these uncertain times,” said Kathleen Coughlin, OHSAA Director of Sport Management and soccer administrator. “Due to the attendance restrictions this year, we didn’t know if it would be possible to have our finals in such an outstanding venue, but the Crew SC made it happen and we couldn’t be happier to once again crown our soccer state champions at MAPFRE Stadium.”

The stadium will be cleared and cleaned after each game. Statewide soccer tournament brackets and more information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2020/2020-OHSAA-Soccer-State-Tournament-Coverage

VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT TO BE HOSTED

BY VANDALIA-BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL NOV. 13-15

The upcoming volleyball state tournament will take a hiatus from the Nutter Center at Wright State University — and instead will be hosted by Vandalia Butler High School.

In addition, the event will move to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday format (Nov. 13-15).

School will not be in session at Butler High School that Friday.

“We are very thankful that Butler High School stepped forward to host our volleyball state tournament,” said Emily Gates, OHSAA Director of Sport Management and the volleyball administrator. “We look forward to our return to Wright State University in the future, but with the small number of fans who can attend this year, we needed to find a smaller venue that was still an exceptional site. We found that at Butler High School and are very excited to work together on this great state tournament.”

The facility will be cleared and cleaned after each match, so the state tournament schedule will be adjusted to the following:

Friday, Nov. 13: Division II semifinals at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Division I semifinals at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Division IV semifinals at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Division III semifinals at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: Division II final at 9 a.m.; Division I final at 12:30 p.m.; Division IV final at 4 p.m.; Division III final at 7:30 p.m.

Statewide volleyball tournament brackets and more information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL AND

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

The OHSAA will now conduct all regional and state cross country races on Saturdays (Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively).

The schedule for the regional and state tournaments is as follows:

Division III Boys: 9 a.m.

Division III Girls: 10 a.m.

Division II Boys: 12 p.m.

Division II Girls: 1 p.m.

Division I Boys: 3 p.m.

Division I Girls: 4 p.m.

Regional and state tournament information is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Cross-Country/Cross-Country-2020/2020-Cross-Country-Tournament-Coverage

UPDATE ON FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SITES

On Oct. 22, the OHSAA informed schools that the higher-seeded team would determine the site for the regional finals, which can be at the higher-seeded team’s home stadium or another site of their choosing.

The Division I regional finals are this Friday, Oct. 30, while the regional finals for Divisions II through VII are Nov. 6-7.

Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the Division I state semifinal games.

Next week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals in Divisions II through VII.

The OHSAA will select neutral sites for the state semifinal games and the state championship games.

Sites will be announced as soon as possible.

Of note, many traditional host sites are not available to serve as neutral sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL DIVISIONAL

BREAKDOWNS POSTED FOR 2021 SEASONS

The divisional breakdowns for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons have been posted at OHSAA.org.

Of note, competitive balance data was not used for the breakdowns due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

2021 Softball: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021

2021 Baseball: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021

LIVE VIDEO COVERAGE REMINDERS

Spectrum News 1 is the official television partner of the OHSAA and will select several football playoff games each weekend to televise and stream live.

Only Spectrum can provide live television coverage of OHSAA football playoff games.

All other television broadcasts can start at 10 p.m. the same day as the game.

Live video streaming will be permitted for games not selected by Spectrum at rates set by the OHSAA at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/Media/TournamentBroadcastRates.pdf

New this year, schools and media are permitted to provide live video coverage of postseason tournament contests in soccer, volleyball and cross country – and football if Spectrum is not covering the game – if the host site can accommodate the request.

Broadcast fees apply except for webcasts by school-owned websites or school-controlled webpages.

OHSAA COVID-19 GUIDANCE CENTER

All sports in Ohio – at all levels – are under the direction of the latest Ohio Department of Health order, with the most recent Order signed Sept. 25 by Governor Mike DeWine.

Guidance from the ODH and OHSAA are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Home/OHSAA-COVID-19-Correspondence