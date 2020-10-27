Local golfers named all-district

The Southeastern Ohio Golf Coaches Association has released their choices for all-district award winners during the 2020 fall season.

Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault was named Division II boys district Player of the Year, also guaranteeing his spot on the first team all-district.

Mault — in all four years to date — did qualify for the Division II district meet, advancing to the state meet after capturing match medalist honors at the district level.

Mault made first team in his final two seasons.

Fellow first-teamers included Fairland’s Clayton Thomas and Landon Roberts, Fairfield Union’s Josh Tipton, Gallia Academy’s Laith Hamid, and Chesapeake senior Jacob Lemley.

Wheelersburg junior Cooper McKenzie was the lone Scioto Countian to earn a spot on the Division II (boys) Honorable Mention list — after competing alongside his Pirate teammates at the D2 district tournament at Crown Hill.

The Division II boys Coach of the Year was Mark Allen of Gallia Academy, as the Blue Devils qualified from the Southeast District to the state meet as a team.

South Webster junior Gavin Baker was named to the Division III Honorable Mention list, following his runner-up finish at the district tournament at The Elks earlier this month.

Speaking of South Webster, freshman Ava Messer made Honorable Mention girls all-district in Division II.

