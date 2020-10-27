NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Youth Basketball League is hosting its annual signups beginning Thursday, October 29 and concluding Thursday, November 12.

Those interested in signing their children up may visit 3980 Rhodes Ave. (New Boston Community Center Room 7) at the following dates and times:

Thursday, October 29 — 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Monday, November 2 — 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Thursday, November 5 — 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Monday, November 9 — 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Thursday, November 12 — 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

If there are any questions, please call or text Steve Hamilton at (740) 352-5906, or go to the New Boston Youth Basketball League Facebook page.

Due to adhering to CDC guidance, only children in grades 3-6 will be allowed to participate.