Ohio HS football AP poll — October 26

DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central (15) 9-0 164
2, West Chester Lakota West (1) 9-0 152
3, Mentor 8-1 118
4, Clayton Northmont (1) 8-0 107
5, Springfield 7-1 95
6, Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 71
7, Westerville Central 7-1 67
8, Dublin Coffman 9-1 41
9, Cincinnati Princeton 6-2 36
10, Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Medina 20.<
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (15) 7-0 157
2, Toledo Central Catholic 6-0 129
3, Avon 8-0 123
4, Massillon Perry 8-0 104
5, Westerville South (1) 7-0 79
6, Hudson 8-0 76
7, Massillon Washington 7-1 75
(tie) Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 8-0 75
9, Cincinnati La Salle 6-2 51
10, Piqua 7-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kings Mills Kings 17.<
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (11) 8-0 155
2, Bellbrook (2) 8-0 136
3, Canfield (1) 8-0 112
4, Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 111
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 8-0 99
6, Streetsboro (1) 8-0 92
7, Thornville Sheridan 8-0 68
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6-1 59
9, New Philadelphia 7-1 34
10, Kettering Archbishop Alter 6-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.<
DIVISION IV
1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13) 8-0 153
2, St. Clairsville (2) 8-0 136
3, Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 7-0 132
4, Bellevue 8-0 103
5, Canal Fulton Northwest 8-0 92
6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 8-0 85
7, Waverly 8-0 80
8, Shelby 8-0 65
9, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 28
10, Byesville Meadowbrook 8-0 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.<
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (12) 7-0 162
2, Ironton (1) 8-0 140
3, Canfield S. Range (2) 8-0 128
4, West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 111
5, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 8-0 105
6, Wheelersburg 7-1 78
7, Tontogany Otsego 8-0 68
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 7-1 27
9, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 7-1 19
10, Ottawa-Glandorf 7-1 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbiana Crestview 15. Versailles 14. Garrettsville Garfield 12.<
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (11) 8-0 163
2, Mechanicsburg 8-0 136
3, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 8-0 130
4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-0 113
5, Archbold (1) 8-0 94
6, Wickliffe 8-0 72
7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 8-0 62
8, Frankfort Adena 8-0 53
9, Creston Norwayne (1) 8-0 41
10, West Jefferson 7-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.<
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (16) 8-0 169
2, Glouster Trimble 8-0 136
3, Ft. Loramie (1) 7-1 116
4, Lima Central Catholic 6-1 113
5, Warren John F. Kennedy 6-2 92
6, New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 49
7, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-0 36
8, Dalton 6-2 28
9, DeGraff Riverside 7-1 27
10, Lucas 6-2 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 22. Malvern 20. Norwalk St. Paul 20. New Bremen 19. McDonald 18.<