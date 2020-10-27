POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 24

Boys Soccer — Division III district semifinals

Lynchburg-Clay 4, South Webster 2

LYNCHBURG — Looks like Lynchburg-Clay, although against a very different South Webster team this season, claimed a measure of revenge on Saturday.

The host and second-seeded Mustangs, with four consecutive goals to bookend both by the seventh-seeded Jeeps, mustered a 4-2 Division III sectional championship victory.

Thus, Lynchburg avenges its 2-1 loss to the Jeeps in last season’s rainy regional semifinal match.

South Webster, with several younger players this season, wraps up at 7-7-5.

Five of the six goals scored on Saturday were in the opening half, and all were unassisted, as Trae Zimmerman put the Jeeps in front just eight minutes in.

But, the Jeeps didn’t score again until only 19 minutes remained —and South Webster was trailing 4-1 at that point when Elijah Blake put in its final goal of the year.

The Mustangs, which slightly outshot South Webster 9-7 including 7-5 on goal, got the equalizer only 44 seconds after Zimmerman scored — with 8:43 gone by.

Landon West had that tally, as Connor Tyree —with three shots on goal for goals — took over from there.

Tyree rolled up three straight goals for a hat trick —putting the Mustangs ahead and scoring with 22 minutes and 20 seconds, 33 minutes and nine seconds, and 38 minutes and 36 seconds having elapsed.

“I guess we dug a hole in the first half that we couldn’t get out of in spite of an impressive effort in the second half. I told the guys that I was proud of their effort and willingness to push through some of the struggle of the season,” said SWHS coach Corey Claxon. “We committed to playing a tough schedule years ago, and some years, that takes a toll on the record. In spite of that, we made improvements and made a decent tournament run, in spite of a not-so-good seed that put us on the road against the No. 2 seed in the district semifinal. We will miss our five seniors for sure going forward.”

Those five seniors were midfielders Aiden Andrews, Cayden Richmond and Jarrod Stamper and back-line defenders Tryston Robinson and Stephen Smith.

Ironton St. Joe 2, Minford 1

IRONTON — The Minford Falcons found the net only once on Saturday —via an Adam Crank penalty-kick goal in the second half.

Unfortunately, the visiting Falcons needed more than that against Ironton St. Joseph in their Division III district semifinal —as the Flyers scored a pair of first-half goals en route to eliminating Minford 2-1.

The sixth-seeded Falcons finished the season at 10-4-4, while the third-seeded Flyers remained undefeated —at 17-0-1 with the lone 1-1 tie coming against Valley.

Jackson Rowe assisted on the two St. Joe goals —once apiece by Bryce Balestra and Matthew Sheridan.

St. Joe outshot the Falcons 15-12, including an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Flyer goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister made six saves, while Minford senior netminder Jesse Cantrell netted nine stops.

It marked the final match for five Falcon seniors: Cantrell, Christian McCallister, Tyler Borders, Caden Banks and team captain Skyler Knore.

Wheelersburg 1, Valley 0

North Adams 2, South Point 0

Volleyball — Division III sectional finals

Wheelersburg 3, Federal Hocking 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-6)

WHEELERSBURG — Chalk up another Division III sectional championship for the Wheelersburg Pirates.

On Saturday, the host and Southeast District’s second-seeded Pirates pitched a straight sets — and single digits — sweep of Federal Hocking, winning 25-8, 25-6 and 25-6.

Starting in 1988, only in 1989 and 1993 has Wheelersburg not captured a sectional title in volleyball.

The Pirates posted their first regional title last season, and will now aim for their fourth consecutive district crown —and sixth in school history.

Wheelersburg won district titles in 2009 and 2014 as well.

Against the underdog Lancers in the sectional, Lauren Jolly set for 31 assists, as Emily Boggs with 11, Kylee Barney with 10 and Kaylee Darnell with eight amassed the most kills.

Barney and Jolly recorded a pair of blocks, while Boggs with eight digs and Jolly and Darnell with five apiece were Wheelersburg’s top defensive players.

Darnell dialed up 18 service points and four aces, Jaiden Missler muscled 13 service points and three aces, and Boggs bagged a pair of ace serves.

The aforementioned fivesome is all seniors — going for their fourth district championship this week.

Wheelersburg, which is now an impressive 21-1, will host 11th-seeded and 14-8 Meigs Eastern on Wednesday with a semifinal tilt.

Match time is set for 6 p.m.

Northwest 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21)

McDERMOTT — Northwest won another Division III sectional championship on Saturday, sweeping visiting Coal Grove 25-11, 25-11 and 25-21.

The sixth-seeded Mohawks raised their record to 18-3, as several Northwest ladies landed marks on Saturday’s stat sheet.

Haidyn Wamsley was the major stuffer with 18 kills, three blocks, three aces and three digs.

Audrey Knittel notched eight kills and a block, while Valerie Copas chipped in five kills, seven digs and an ace.

Reagan Lewis set for 30 assists, and added five digs, a block and a kill.

Ava Jenkins, along with an ace and a kill, led in digs with 10 —as libero Lydia Emmons added four digs and six service receptions.

Terah Webb was the leader in serve-receptions with 10, as Kloe Montgomery managed two assists and two kills.

The Mohawks host seventh-seeded, and 17-6, Zane Trace on Wednesday with a district semifinal bout.

Zane Trace took out Minford in straight games in another sectional championship tilt on Saturday.

Match time is set for 6 p.m.

Northwest, of whose losses are only to Wheelersburg and South Webster in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, still have an important league makeup matchup with the Jeeps to be rescheduled.

Nelsonville York 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-18)

NELSONVILLE — The Portsmouth Trojans’ trip to Nelsonville on Saturday was a long one to get there, but unfortunately for the Trojans — was a short one on the court.

Host Nelsonville-York, the Southeast District’s fifth-seeded squad, swept the 20th-seeded Trojans 25-10, 25-13 and 25-18 in a Division III sectional championship match.

Portsmouth, which advanced to the sectional final following Oak Hill’s forfeiture caused by a coronavirus situation, posted a final record of 9-10.

Madison Perry, Kennedy Bowling, Sydney Tackett and Olivia Dickerson all had five kills, as Olivia Ramey with eight and Curbee Morris with six were the assists leaders.

North Adams 3, Portsmouth West 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-17)

Zane Trace 3, Minford 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-20)

Adena 3, South Point 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-4)

Southeastern 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-10)

Meigs Eastern 3, Leesburg Fairfield 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-19)

Alexander 3, Piketon 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-6)

Westfall 3, Eastern Brown 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-8)

New Lexington 3, Fairland 0 (25-18, 28-26, 25-14)

Huntington 3, Ironton 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-12)