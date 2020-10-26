Titans topple FCA in return

MILLERSPORT — Simply put, Notre Dame didn’t seem too phased from having an entire month off.

That’s because the Titans, which last played a football game a month ago, traveled to and defeated Fairfield Christian on Saturday night —winning 38-13 in which they scored at least a dozen points in three of the four quarters.

With the win, ahead of the Titans’ tilt two days away against visiting Huntington, Notre Dame raised its record to 2-4 —while the host Knights, which play home games at Millersport High School, are 3-6.

Notre Dame didn’t play for 30 days, as its Southern Ohio Conference Division I rivalry affair against East was cancelled on Oct. 2 —for health and safety reasons.

In returning to the field and at FCA, the Titans seized advantages of 14-0 following the opening quarter and 26-7 at halftime, then tacked 12 more points on in the fourth frame for the 38-13 final.

Notre Dame quarterback Caleb Nichols accounted for four of the Titans’ touchdowns — two running and two passing —as he rushed eight times for 53 yards and completed half of his 10 passes for a hefty 144.

He was also almost the Titans’ kicking department, which included one 32-yard punt and six kickoffs.

Both of Nichols’ touchdown passes went to Dylan Seison —for 17 yards in the opening quarter to get on the scoreboard just 2:41 in, and for 51 yards with four minutes remaining in the second to make it 26-7.

Nichols, with 2:50 to play in the first period, sprinted for a 25-yard score to make it 14-0 —with the second of Ilan Walker’s two extra-point kicks.

His other TD run closed the scoring — a 3-yard dive to make it 38-13.

Notre Dame, a run-oriented team to begin with, rushed for 208 yards on 39 attempts —as it also attempted 11 passes for 50 total plays with a dozen first downs.

Logan Emnett amassed 142 rushing yards on 24 carries, and twice scored to answer both times the Knights’ two touchdowns.

Fairfield Christian cut its deficit to 14-7 a minute-and-a-half into the second stanza, but Emnett —four minutes and 25 seconds later at the 6:09 mark —answered with a 20-yard touchdown run.

The Knights then returned the opening second-half kickoff for their second score, but another Emnett TD —this one a 4-yard run —swung the momentum back in the Titans’ favor and made it 32-13.

Seison carried five times, but his greater impact was in receiving —hauling in four passes for 96 yards with the two touchdowns.

Carter Campbell caught the other Nichols aerial for 48 yards.

Defensively, Seison and Wyatt Webb made an interception apiece, as Emnett —with team-highs of four solo and 15 assisted —was the Titans’ top tackler.

The Knights netted just 116 total yards, which included only five passing —as they completed just two passes and picked up only five first downs.

Notre Dame will host Huntington on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Spartan Municipal Stadium.

The Notre Dame Titans recognize their fans following their 38-13 football victory over Fairfield Christian on Saturday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_ND-win-over-Fairfield-Christian.jpg The Notre Dame Titans recognize their fans following their 38-13 football victory over Fairfield Christian on Saturday night. Submitted photo

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

