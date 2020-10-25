Piketon tops Mohawks in shortened game

PIKETON — Unfortunately for the visiting Mohawks, the Piketon Redstreaks struck twice in a matter of only two minutes and six seconds.

At first on Friday night, Piketon took its last lead against Northwest with a half-the-field touchdown strike.

Then, with three minutes and 41 seconds to play in the third quarter, the non-league added encounter went into a second weather delay —but this time the contest was eventually called and considered complete.

Thus, the Mohawks lost 20-14 in the shortened game, which dropped their record to 6-3.

Although Northwest lost last week at Columbus Bishop Ready in its Division V Region 19 second-round playoff game, the OHSAA allowed for football programs to schedule as many regular-season games as so desired —up until and including Nov. 14.

The Redstreaks, which rallied past Minford for a wild 53-51 opening-round playoff shootout win, also lost in the Region 19 second round —at Harvest Prep.

In getting together for Friday at Piketon, the short-handed Mohawks —without standout running back Brayden Campbell for the second consecutive game among others—got a hefty 140 rushing yards on 18 carries by Evan Lintz.

Lintz landed a 12-yard run at the four-minute mark of the opening period, giving Northwest a 7-0 lead with Dakota Secrest’s extra-point kick.

But quarterback Levi Gullion sparked the Redstreaks’ comeback, throwing two touchdown passes to Johnny Burton —including a short 6-yarder with only 54 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Gullion then gave Piketon the lead for good, running four yards into the end zone for the go-ahead TD — and completing a two-point PAT pass to Burton to make it 14-7 with 7:23 before halftime.

But the Mohawks had an answer immediately before the break —a drive which ended with a 1-yard touchdown by Wyatt Brackman.

Secrest kicked his second extra point, tying the tilt at 14-14 with 40 seconds left in the second stanza.

However, halfway through the third, Gullion got the Mohawks again —bombing with Burton for 49 yards to make it 20-14.

A mere two minutes later, with weather again halting play, the game was stopped for good.

Northwest never attempted a pass, but didn’t need to with its traditional run-oriented attack.

The Mohawks had 40 rushes for 278 yards, as Brackman complemented Lintz with 53 yards on 10 totes.

Connor Lintz, returning from missing three games after an emergency appendectomy, added 80 yards on nine carries.

But the Mohawks had two critical turnovers, compared to Piketon’s one.

Gullion completed 10-of-17 passes for 169 yards for the Redstreaks —three of which went to both Burton (50 yards) and Camren Loar (80 yards).

He also had seven carries for 65 yards.

Both teams converted a pair of fourth downs.

* * *

Piketon 20, Northwest 14

N—Evan Lintz, 12-yard run (Dakota Secrest kick), 4:00, 1st (7-0 N)

P— Johnny Burton, 6-yard pass from Levi Gullion (PAT failed), :54, 1st (7-6 N)

P— Levi Gullion, 4-yard run (Johnny Burton pass from Levi Gullion), 7:23, 2nd (14-7 P)

N— Wyatt Brackman, 1-yard run (Dakota Secrest kick), :40, 2nd (14-14 tie)

P — Johnny Burton, 49-yard pass from Levi Gullion (PAT failed), 5:47, 3rd (20-14 P)

Team Statistics

N P

First downs 13 8

Rushes-yards 40-278 11-72

Passing yards 0 169

Total yards 278 241

Cmp-Att-Int. 0-0-0 10-17-1

Penalties-Yards 3-15 1-5

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Northwest: Evan Lintz 18-140 TD, Wyatt Brackman 10-53 TD, Connor Lintz 9-80, Austin Newman 2-1, Dakota Secrest 1-4; Piketon: Levi Gullion 7-65 TD, Jayden Thacker 3-9, Johnny Burton 1-(-2)

PASSING — Northwest: none; Piketon: Levi Gullion 10-17-1-169 2TD

RECEIVING —Northwest: none; Piketon: Camren Loar 3-80, Johnny Burton 3-50 2TD, Chris Chandler 2-24, Brody Fuller 1-8, Logan Maynard 1-7

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Northwest_Logo-1.jpg

Staff report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved