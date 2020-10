FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — October 24

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — October 23 & 24

Division IV Regional Quarterfinals

Meadowbrook 58, Gallia Academy 40

Waverly 34, Cincinnati McNicholas 13

Clinton-Massie 56, Bethel-Tate 20

Division V, Region 19 Quarterfinals

Wheelersburg 31, Bishop Ready 21

Ironton 42, Johnstown-Monroe 0

Harvest Prep 20, Columbus Academy 17

Ridgewood 43, Liberty Union 7

Division VI, Region 23 Quarterfinals

Barnesville 40, Valley 14

Fort Frye 51, Columbus Africentric 12

Coal Grove 35, Loudonville 28

Fairland 30, Nelsonville-York 28

Regular Season

West 37, Portsmouth 24

Piketon 20, Northwest 14 (game called in 3rd quarter)

East 16, South Gallia 0

Notre Dame 38, Fairfield Christian 13

Valley senior Blake Wood tackles Barnesville’s Gage Hannahs in the Indians’ loss to the Shamrocks in the Division VI regional quarterfinals.

Wheelersburg sophomore Eric Lattimore (18) evades defenders during the Pirates’ 31-21 win over Bishop Ready in the Division V regional quarterfinals.