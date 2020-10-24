Posted on by

POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 24


Boys Soccer — Division III district semifinals

Wheelersburg 1, Valley 0

North Adams 2, South Point 0

Lynchburg-Clay 4, South Webster 2

Ironton St. Joe 2, Minford 1

Volleyball — Division III sectional finals

Wheelersburg 3, Federal Hocking 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-6)

Northwest 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21)

North Adams 3, Portsmouth West 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-17)

Nelsonville York 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-18)

Zane Trace 3, Minford 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-20)

Adena 3, South Point 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-4)

Southeastern 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-10)

Meigs Eastern 3, Leesburg Fairfield 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-19)

Alexander 3, Piketon 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-6)

Westfall 3, Eastern Brown 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-8)

New Lexington 3, Fairland 0 (25-18, 28-26, 25-14)

Huntington 3, Ironton 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-12)