POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 24

Boys Soccer — Division III district semifinals
Wheelersburg 1, Valley 0
North Adams 2, South Point 0
Lynchburg-Clay 4, South Webster 2
Ironton St. Joe 2, Minford 1
Volleyball — Division III sectional finals
Wheelersburg 3, Federal Hocking 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-6)
Northwest 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21)
North Adams 3, Portsmouth West 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-17)
Nelsonville York 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-18)
Zane Trace 3, Minford 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-20)
Adena 3, South Point 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-4)
Southeastern 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-10)
Meigs Eastern 3, Leesburg Fairfield 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-19)
Alexander 3, Piketon 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-6)
Westfall 3, Eastern Brown 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-8)
New Lexington 3, Fairland 0 (25-18, 28-26, 25-14)
Huntington 3, Ironton 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-12)