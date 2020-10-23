Gill concludes ‘Burg career at OHSAA state tourney

MASON — Although a three-time qualifier prior to her senior year, Friday’s trip to the Division II girls state tennis tournament was uncharted waters for Wheelersburg senior Maddie Gill.

In her prior three appearances, Gill participated in the Division II doubles tournament alongside three-year partner Kaitlyn Sommer.

Gill — a now four-time OHSAA girls tennis state tournament qualifier — saw her Lady Pirate career come to an end following a first-round straight-set loss in the Division II singles tournament to Kettering Alter’s Grace Lampman (6-0, 6-0).

“It’s been great,” Gill said, reflecting on her high school career. “I love coming up here. It’s a great accomplishment, and I love being around here and looking at all the big courts.”

Lady Pirates tennis coach Jodi Wright said following Gill’s match that she, Sommer, and 2018 graduate and Wright’s daughter Lea Wright helped set a standard of success and name recognition that comes with succeeding at the highest level.

“All the years watching her play, it’s nice to come up here and see her and all our girls be represented at the state level,” Wright said. “When the greeters this morning said they see a lot of familiar faces and know they’re talking about you, that brings a lot of pride.”

Gill said she plans to continue her tennis career at the collegiate level at Georgetown (Ky.) College — where she has already verbally committed.

“I’ve loved every single year I’ve played,” Gill said. “All my teammates have been really supportive.”

Wheelersburg senior Maddie Gill concluded her Lady Pirate tennis career in a loss to Kettering Alter’s Grace Lampman during the opening round of the 2020 OHSAA Division II girls state tennis tournament. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_IMG_4065-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Maddie Gill concluded her Lady Pirate tennis career in a loss to Kettering Alter’s Grace Lampman during the opening round of the 2020 OHSAA Division II girls state tennis tournament. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

