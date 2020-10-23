Jeeps sweep Green for sectional title

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Lady Jeeps swept the Green Lady Bobcats (25-7, 25-13, 25-6) on Thursday to claim their second straight Division IV sectional title.

Junior Faith Maloney had a team-high 10 kills, six digs, and six service aces to lead the Lady Jeeps back into the district tournament.

Graci Claxon had 10 digs and three aces, while sister Bri Claxon had six kills, five aces and four digs to continue South Webster’s strong showing from the service line.

Bella Claxon totaled eight kills and 13 assists, while Kendall Bender had 13 assists and three aces of her own.

Senior Gwen Messer had three kills and four digs, while Rylee McGraw finished with four kills in the win.

South Webster (19-1) — as the No. 1-seed — will host Western in a Division IV district semifinal on its home court.

The winner between the Lady Jeeps and the Lady Indians will advance to the district finals — where they will meet the winner of Notre Dame and Paint Valley.

South Webster and Western will play in their district semifinal on Thursday (Oct. 29) at 6 p.m.

South Webster senior Gwen Messer had three kills and four digs in the Lady Jeeps' Division IV sectional final win over Green on Thursday.

