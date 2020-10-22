Posted on by

POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD — October 22


Staff Report

Girls Soccer — Division III sectional finals

Minford 1, Rock Hill 0 (OT)

Wheelersburg 3, South Point 1

Fairfield 8, Southeastern 5

Eastern Brown 10, Northwest 0

Lynchburg-Clay 8, Fairland 0

Alexander 3, Westfall 1

St. Joe 7, West Union at St. Joe 0

North Adams 11, Zane Trace 0

Boys Soccer — Division II sectional finals

Gallia Academy 7, Portsmouth West 1

Volleyball — Division IV sectional finals

South Webster 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-6)

Western 3, Clay 1 (25-9, 24-26, 27-25, 25-18)

Notre Dame 3, South Gallia 0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-16)

Paint Valley 3, Peebles 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-13)

Pike Eastern 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-21, 25-12, 29-27)

Miller 3, New Boston 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)

Waterford 3, Whiteoak 0

Southern at Trimble

