Jeeps rally past Redmen

PEDRO — A victory that has become commonplace nowadays in the South Webster boys soccer program helped keep one of the more impressive streaks in the Southeast District alive on Wednesday.

In its 2-1 win over the host Rock Hill Redmen, South Webster claimed its 13th consecutive Division III sectional championship — a streak of district tournament appearances which got its start in 2008.

Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson got the lone Redmen goal at the 9:52 mark of the first half unassisted.

For nearly 25 minutes, Rock Hill held onto its lead and attempted to keep the Jeeps from creating their own scoring chances.

But with less than six minutes remaining in the first half, Connor Bender scored via an assist by Trae Zimmerman to even the game at 1-1.

Coming out of halftime, Zimmerman broke the tie at the 7:31 mark of the second half — on an assist by Elijah Blake to give South Webster a 2-1 lead.

Jeeps goalkeeper Jaren Lower made three saves in the Redmen’s four shots on goal, while the Jeeps attempted 13 shots on goal themselves.

“We let their key player get a good look early in the game and he quickly put them on the board for an early lead,” Jeeps coach Corey Claxon said. “Fortunately, that was the only goal for them, and we responded with two of our own.”

Now boasting a 7-6-5 record with two postseason wins by an 11-2 margin, South Webster will travel to take on defending Division III district champion Lynchburg-Clay in a district semifinal matchup.

It is also a rematch of last season’s regional semifinal match — in which the defending regional runner-up Jeeps were victorious 2-1 at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

The Jeeps will travel to Lynchburg on Saturday to take on the Mustangs (12-3-1) in their Division III district semifinal.

