Pirates win share of SOC II

WAVERLY — Wheelersburg will once again, as least in part, reign supreme over the Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball landscape.

That’s because, on Saturday in a league makeup matchup, the Pirates swept the host Waverly Tigers 25-9, 25-13 and 25-10 to clinch at least a share of this season’s SOC II championship.

For the Pirates, it marks their seventh consecutive SOC II title —as their most recent before this stretch of now seven was in 2010.

Wheelersburg went 20-1 in the regular season, and concluded league play at 15-1, as the Pirates paid back South Webster three weeks ago—which handed them their first conference defeat since 2015 on Sept. 1.

The Wheelersburg-South Webster split were four-game matches apiece —with the winner triumphant on the other’s home court.

The Jeeps, which are 13-1 in the league, still have two SOC II matches remaining — that they MUST win in order to force the tie.

Both are postponed matches against Oak Hill and Northwest, as those two teams were impacted last week with a coronavirus situation —and were unable to play at that time.

As of Monday, neither affair has yet to be official rescheduled.

The Mohawks have three league losses — one against the Jeeps and two against the Pirates — and are in third-place by themselves.

But Saturday was all about Wheelersburg winning yet another piece of the conference crown.

Lauren Jolly — the club’s setter — enjoyed an all-around excellent effort with 36 assists, 17 service points, nine digs and five aces.

She set up her hitting trio of outside hitter Kaylee Darnell and middle hitters Kylee Barney and Ryleigh Meeker, as Darnell delivered a match-high dozen kills —while Barney added 11 kills and Meeker another 10.

Barney had three blocks, Meeker two and Darnell one, as Darnell also led in digs with 10.

Kiera Kennard, the Pirates’ libero, chipped in two aces and nine digs.

Wheelersburg, which is the second-seeded squad in the upcoming Division III Southeast District sectional tournament, will play one match on Saturday in order to advance to the district semifinal round.

That contest takes place at 1 p.m., and will be against the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal tilt between West Union (26th seed) and Federal Hocking (23rd seed).

The Pirates are also the defending Division III Region 11 champions.

The Wheelersburg Pirates pose for a photo following their three-set win over Waverly on Saturday — clinching a share of their seventh consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball championship.

