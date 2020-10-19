Ohio HS football AP poll — October 19

|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Central (13)
|8-0
|163
|2, West Chester Lakota West (1)
|8-0
|145
|3, Dublin Coffman (1)
|8-0
|129
|4, Clayton Northmont (1)
|8-0
|122
|5, Mentor (1)
|7-1
|117
|6, Springfield
|7-1
|90
|7, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|6-2
|82
|8, Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|6-2
|33
|9, Westerville Central
|6-1
|20
|10, Cincinnati Elder
|5-3
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akron Hoban (14)
|6-0
|162
|2, Toledo Central Catholic
|5-0
|130
|3, Avon
|7-0
|119
|4, Massillon Perry
|7-0
|105
|5, Westerville South (1)
|7-0
|94
|6, Hudson
|7-0
|72
|7, Massillon Washington
|6-1
|69
|8, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|7-0
|64
|9, Piqua (1)
|7-0
|60
|10, Cincinnati La Salle
|5-2
|45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 20. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14.
|DIVISION III
|1, Chardon (10)
|7-0
|154
|2, Bellbrook (3)
|7-0
|130
|3, Canfield (1)
|7-0
|117
|4, Hamilton Badin (1)
|8-0
|101
|5, Streetsboro (1) 7
|-0
|94
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|7-0
|93
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|7-0
|73
|8, Trotwood-Madison
|4-0
|66
|9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (1)
|5-1
|60
|10, New Philadelphia
|6-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11)
|7-0
|154
|2, St. Clairsville (1)
|7-0
|130
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2)
|6-0
|129
|4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1)
|6-0
|110
|5, Bellevue
|7-0
|85
|6, Canal Fulton Northwest
|7-0
|82
|7, Bloom-Carroll (1)
|6-0
|61
|8, Waverly
|7-0
|60
|9, Shelby (1)
|7-0
|53
|10, Beloit West Branch (1)
|7-0
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (12)
|8-0
|169
|2, Ironton (1)
|7-0
|146
|3, Canfield S. Range
|7-0
|125
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|7-0
|106
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|7-0
|100
|6, Garrettsville Garfield (2)
|7-0
|97
|7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2)
|7-0
|82
|8, Wheelersburg
|6-1
|52
|9, Tontogany Otsego
|7-0
|41
|10, Gahanna Columbus Academy
|6-1
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (12)
|7-0
|166
|2, Mechanicsburg
|7-0
|128
|(tie) Beverly Fort Frye (2)
|7-0
|128
|4, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|7-0
|109
|5, Archbold (1)
|7-0
|95
|6, Wickliffe
|7-0
|84
|7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|7-0
|66
|8, Frankfort Adena
|7-0
|59
|9, Creston Norwayne (1)
|7-0
|39
|10, West Jefferson
|6-1
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore (1) 20. Andover Pymatuning Valley 19. Sherwood Fairview 15.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17)
|7-0
|178
|2, New Madison Tri-Village
|7-0
|150
|3, Glouster Trimble
|7-0
|131
|4, Malvern
|7-0
|106
|5, Ft. Loramie (1)
|7-1
|92
|6, Lima Central Catholic
|5-1
|87
|7, Lima Perry
|6-0
|68
|8, Warren John F. Kennedy
|5-2
|52
|9, Norwalk St. Paul
|6-1
|47
|10, Leetonia
|6-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 15.