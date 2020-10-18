Trojans rally past Marietta, 34-28

MARIETTA — You can never travel too far for a victory.

For the Portsmouth Trojans, trekking to Marietta on Saturday for an added non-league regular-season football game, they made good on that belief.

The Trojans, in first rallying to overtake the host Tigers before fending them off late, snapped a five-game losing streak with a 34-28 triumph inside Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta.

Both former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League teams are now 2-6, as they were eliminated from the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs last weekend with respective road losses — including Portsmouth’s narrow 21-20 defeat at Northwest.

As teams have up until mid-November to play any and all regular-season games this year, the Trojans traveled two-and-a-half —actually almost three — hours by bus on Saturday.

Once in Marietta, though, Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe took to the air.

Roe threw for four touchdowns and a whopping 369 yards, attempting 34 passes and completing 25 to seven separate receivers —as each pass-catcher caught at least two.

Reade Pendleton was Roe’s leading receiver with seven receptions for 68 yards —not including his two-point conversion catch which tied the game at 14-14 midway through the second stanza.

Dariyonne Bryant caught three passes for 107 yards —two of which went for touchdowns of 64 and 41.

His 64-yard hookup with Roe got PHS on the board with three minutes and 13 seconds left in the opening quarter, as his second pushed Portsmouth’s lead to 26-14 only a minute and five seconds into the second half.

Roe’s two short TD tosses went to Chris Duff for two yards and Donovan Carr for six, as the touchdown to Duff —combined with the two-point pass to Pendleton —made for the aforementioned 14-14 tie.

Duff made five receptions for 80 yards — as Michael Duncan (43 yards), Amare Johnson (30 yards) and Mylan Brown (10 yards) all caught two apiece.

After a two-yard run by Zach Bartlett got the Tigers to within 26-21 with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Carr — who had four grabs for 31 yards— caught his touchdown pass from Roe only eight seconds into fourth.

The Trojans made it 34-21 with Roe’s two-point pass to Johnson, as Johnson —who rushed for 45 yards on 14 attempts —put Portsmouth in front 20-14 with a four-yard plunge at the 7:49 mark of the second.

Roe rushed 10 times for 31 yards in addition to his gaudy passing statistics, as the Trojans —despite only 48 rushing yards —did not punt once.

The Tigers, which rushed for 237 yards on 46 carries, took first-half leads of 7-0 and 14-6 on scoring runs by Reece Gerber (13 yards) and Tony Munos (six yards).

Gerber found Munos with a five-yard touchdown pass with only 4:14 remaining, as Dylan Meagle made his fourth of four extra-point kicks for the 34-28 final.

Gerber rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries, as Munos added 60 yards on eight touches —in addition to his five receptions for 48 yards.

Gerber completed a dozen of his 25 pass attempts for 156 yards, including six to Tyson Shaffer for 94, but also threw two costly interceptions compared to Roe’s one.

Portsmouth plays host to West on Friday for another added regular-season game.

* * *

Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28

Portsmouth 6 14 6 8 —34

Marietta 7 7 7 7 —28

M —Reece Gerber, 13-yard run (Dylan Meagle kick) 4:07 1st (7-0 M)

P — Dariyonne Bryant, 64-yard pass from Drew Roe (kick failed), 3:13 1st (7-6 M)

M — Tony Munos, 6-yard run (Dylan Meagle kick) 9:32 2nd (14-6 M)

P — Chris Duff, 2-yard pass from Drew Roe, (Reade Pendleton pass from Drew Roe), 6:00 2nd (14-14 tie)

P — Amare Johnson, 4-yard run (kick failed), 7:49 2nd (20-14 P)

P — Dariyonne Bryant, 41-yard pass from Drew Roe (pass failed), 10:55 3rd (26-14 P)

M — Zach Bartlett, 2-yard run (Dylan Meagle kick), 7:03 3rd (26-21 P)

P — Donovan Carr, 6-yard pass from Drew Roe (Amare Johnson pass from Drew Roe), 11:52 4th (34-21 P)

M — Tony Munos, 5-yard pass from Reece Gerber (Dylan Meagle kick), 4:14 4th (34-28 P)

Team statistics

P M

First Downs 18 20

Rushes-yards 28-48 46-237

Passing yards 369 156

Total yards 417 393

Passing (C-A-I) 25-34-1 12-25-2

Fumbles-lost 4-1 3-1

Penalties-yards 5-32 2-23

Punts-Ave. 0-0 1-31

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Portsmouth: Amare Johnson 14-45 TD; Drew Roe 10-31; Marietta: Reece Gerber 20-143 TD; Tony Munos 8-60 TD; Zach Bartlett 16-44 TD

PASSING: Portsmouth: Drew Roe 25-34-1-363 4TD; Marietta: Reece Gerber 12-25-2-156 TD

RECEIVING: Portsmouth: Dariyonne Bryant 3-107; Reade Pendleton 7-68; Chris Duff 5-80; Michael Duncan 2-43; Donovan Carr 4-31; Amare Johnson 2-30; Mylan Brown 2-10; Marietta: Tyson Shaffer 6-94; Munos 5-48; Donovan Wheeler 1-14

