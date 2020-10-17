FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — October 17
Division IV, Region 16 Second Round
Waverly 62, Norwood 14
Cincinnati McNicholas 27, Unioto 0
Division V, Region 19 Second Round
Cols. Bishop Ready 52, Northwest 3
Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth West 13
Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8
Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7
Ironton 49, New Lexington 3
Division VI, Region 23 Second Round
Valley 27, Worthington Christian 21
Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20
Regular Season
Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28
Valley sophomore receiver Ty Perkins (3) makes a touchdown grab over a Worthington Christian defender during the Indians 27-21 postseason road win on Saturday, Oct. 17
