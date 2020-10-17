FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — October 17

Division IV, Region 16 Second Round

Waverly 62, Norwood 14

Cincinnati McNicholas 27, Unioto 0

Division V, Region 19 Second Round

Cols. Bishop Ready 52, Northwest 3

Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth West 13

Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8

Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7

Ironton 49, New Lexington 3

Division VI, Region 23 Second Round

Valley 27, Worthington Christian 21

Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20

Regular Season

Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28

Valley sophomore receiver Ty Perkins (3) makes a touchdown grab over a Worthington Christian defender during the Indians 27-21 postseason road win on Saturday, Oct. 17