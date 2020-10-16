FALL SCOREBOARD — October 15

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13)

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates picked up a league win over visiting Minford, edging closer to their share of the regular-season Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship.

With the victory, the Lady Pirates improve to 19-1 — and 14-1 in the SOC II.

Kaylee Darnell led Wheelersburg with a team-high 10 kills while adding nine digs and four ace serves.

Emily Boggs and Kylee Barney each finished with nine kills.

Boggs added a team-high 12 digs on the defensive side of the net, and Barney totaled six blocks.

Lauren Jolly finished with a team-high 31 assists while Kiera Kennard had 10 digs.

Wheelersburg will conclude its 2020 regular season on Saturday in a road trip to Waverly.

A win will assure the Lady Pirates of at least an SOC II co-championship.

Portsmouth 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-23)

PEDRO — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans won their final regular-season contest with a road victory over Rock Hill — finishing their 2020 campaign at 9-9.

Sydney Tackett and Olivia Dickerson had nine and eight kills, respectively, to lead the Lady Trojans in their three-set win.

Madison Perry and Kennedy Bowling each had six kills apiece for Portsmouth, while Kyndal Kearns had a team-high eight ace serves.

Olivia Ramey finished with a team-high 10 assists in the win, and Katie Born totaled eight of her own by game’s end.

By Oak Hill forfeiting its opportunity to compete in the Division III sectional tournament, Portsmouth will be back in action on Saturday with a sectional final against No. 5 seed Nelsonville-York.

Match time at Nelsonville-York High School is set for 1 p.m.

Waverly 3, Eastern 1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14)

Clay 3, East 2

Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-20)

Northwest at South Webster – postponed

Oak Hill at West – postponed

Boys Soccer

South Webster 2, Northwest 0

SOUTH WEBSTER — With their 2-0 win over visiting Northwest on Thursday, the South Webster Jeeps wrapped up second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II race — while concluding their regular season at 5-6-5.

Trae Zimmerman scored just before the half — with 32 seconds remaining— giving the Jeeps a 1-0 lead at the break.

Connor Bender scored with 14:41 gone by in the second — off an assist by Brody Boggs.

For the match, South Webster attempted six shots on goal, while Northwest just took two.

The Jeeps will be back in action on Saturday for a Division III sectional semifinal game against West Union.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at South Webster.

Northwest will host the winner of Valley and Wellston in a Division III sectional final on Wednesday at Roy Rogers Field.

Match time is set for 5 p.m.

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 0

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 3, Minford 1

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates made their regular season better by the dozen.

That’s because the Lady Pirates, with a 3-1 victory over visiting Minford on Thursday at Ed Miller Stadium, posted their 12th win for the 2020 campaign.

Wheelersburg is now 12-3-1, and earned the second seed for the Division III sectional tournament —as they will play for the sectional championship next Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Lady Pirates play the winner of Monday’s sectional semifinal — 18th-seeded New Lexington and 15th-seeded South Point.

Against Minford, the Pirates put in a pair of first-half goals from Kylan Darnell and Jocelyn Tilley —and a second-half marker by Grace Charles.

Annie Coriell collected an assist, and Wheelersburg goalkeeper Brynley Preston made five saves.

The Lady Falcons finished the regular season at an even 6-6-3, and will travel to Rock Hill for Thursday’s Division III sectional championship match.

Waverly 12, McClain 2