Where can I watch local football, fall sports via livestream?

Note: If you or a school administrator have information on a Scioto County school district’s streaming options, please send information to PDT staff at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

SCIOTO COUNTY — The state of Ohio’s Department of Health order, which restricts the number of people which can attend youth sporting events to 15-percent capacity of the school’s athletic facilities, have put into question how people can watch their favorite team or games this fall if they’re not able to attend in person.

In the early stages of school restarting, several Scioto County school districts have began streaming their games via the school or school district’s Facebook page or for a pay-per-view subscription.

This hopes to be a season-long guide for fans of Scioto County sports who seek to cheer on their favorite team or community, but are unable to in person due to the restrictions currently in place.

This story will be updated as more schools begin to announce to the public their plans for streaming or after the first week of games — when school districts host their live streams.

For school districts considering streaming their games this school year, the OHSAA recommends a platform called BoxCast as the easiest to establish your stream in the early stages.

Wheelersburg

Pirate fans may visit http://www.wheelersburg.net/LiveStreaming.aspx for a schedule and links to view home Wheelersburg athletic contests throughout the fall season.

The Portsmouth West at Wheelersburg football playoff game will be broadcast at this web address and the link will be shared at the “Wheelersburg High School” Facebook page prior to kickoff.

Portsmouth West

Portsmouth West home games are being streamed via the “Portsmouth West High School” Facebook page.

Valley

For home games, Valley will have a student-led stream that will appear on the “Valley Local Schools” Facebook page. The Indians’ video crew will be attempting to stream the playoff game between Valley and Worthington Christian at this location.

Northwest

Mohawk fans may find the livestream of Northwest’s home football games by visiting the “Mohawk Media” Facebook page. Those at Mohawk Media will be efforting to stream Saturday’s playoff game between Northwest and Columbus Bishop Ready.

Minford

By visiting https://sites.google.com/minfordfalcons.net/falconstream, or the “Minford High School” Facebook page, Falcon fans will be able to tune into live streams of boys and girls soccer matches and volleyball contests inside the high school gymnasium.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_ohsaa-6.jpg

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved