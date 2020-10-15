FALL SCOREBOARD — October 14

Volleyball

Notre Dame 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-19)

PORTSMOUTH — With their three-set win over visiting Symmes Valley on Wednesday, the Notre Dame Lady Titans clinched the outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship for the 2020 season.

Ava Hassel totaled 12 kills, 14 digs and 19 assists in the win over the Lady Vikings.

Sophomore Annie Dettwiller had 10 kills, just ahead of senior sister Claire Dettwiller, who had nine.

Annie also finished with 17 assists, just behind Hassel’s total in ball-handling.

Claire also finished with four total blocks — a team-high on the defensive side of the net.

Notre Dame junior Madison Brown finished with a team-high 18 service receptions, while sophomore Mallory Boland had 17.

Notre Dame was back in action on Thursday, as it sought to extend its league unbeaten streak with a home victory over Green in SOC I play.

The Lady Titans, with the victory over the Vikings, improved to 12-4 and a perfect 10-0 in the league.

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-10)

LUCASVILLE — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates made the most of their trip to Lucasville on Wednesday — besting host Valley in three sets to improve to 18-1, with a 13-1 mark in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Emily Boggs had a strong night at the service line — totaling seven aces and a team-high 25 service points while Wheelersburg was on the offensive.

Boggs also had 10 kills, just behind senior Kylee Barney, who had a team-high 11.

Kaylee Darnell also added nine kills in the Lady Pirates’ win.

Lyndsay Heimbach and Lauren Jolly each had 10 digs on the defensive side of things, while Jolly added a team-high 29 assists.

Wheelersburg was set to host Minford on Thursday in SOC II play, before traveling to face Waverly on Saturday in an SOC II makeup matchup.

The 2020 Notre Dame Lady Titans volleyball team celebrates its outright Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship following its three-set win over Symmes Valley on Wednesday.

