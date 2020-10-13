FALL SCOREBOARD — October 12: Late game heroics help Minford, ‘Burg avoid defeat

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Western 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-9)

LATHAM — The South Webster Lady Jeeps picked up a non-league road win over Division IV Western on Monday.

With the win, South Webster raised its stellar record to 17-1.

It was a balanced statistical effort across-the-board for the Lady Jeeps in their three-set road win — with junior Faith Maloney leading the way eight kills and eight digs, as well as three aces from the service line.

Bri Claxon totaled eight kills and three aces in the win, while libero Grace Claxon had a team-high 12 digs.

Kendall Bender recorded a team-high four ace serves and 13 digs for the Lady Jeeps, while Bella Claxon had a team-high 13 assists to go along with eight digs.

Rylee McGraw managed three kills and three digs, Gwen Messer totaled five kills and four digs, and Natalie Adkins finished with two digs.

South Webster was back in action on Tuesday when it traveled to face West in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Northwest 3, North Adams 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-22)

McDERMOTT — Northwest dispatched of Division III foe North Adams in straight sets on Monday, improving its record to 17-3.

Haidyn Wamsley totaled a team-high 16 kills and three blocks in the win, just ahead of Valerie Copas and Audrey Knittel — who each added 10 kills apiece.

Copas also added nine digs, while Knittel had two blocks.

Reagan Lewis finished with a team-high 35 assists and two blocks, while Ava Jenkins had a team-high 14 digs.

Kloe Montgomery added two kills, two assists and two digs for Northwest, while Lydia Emmons had one ace serve and six digs.

Northwest is back in action on Wednesday when it will host Waverly in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Green 3, East 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-14)

SCIOTOVILLE — The Green Lady Bobcats, in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup at East on Monday, made short work of the host Lady Tartans.

The Bobcats raised their record to 6-9, and to 4-6 in the SOC I.

Kame Sweeney paced Green with a match-high 15 kills, and had all three of the Bobcats’ blocks.

Sweeney served up a pair of aces and added eight defensive digs as well.

Ava Jenkins tied Sweeney with eight digs, as Gracie Daniels dialed up for 17 service points, four aces and five kills.

Alex Smith scored a dozen service points and a team-high five aces, and set for 19 assists.

The other eight Bobcat assists were courtesy of Marissa Boza, who also accounted three aces.

Green returned to the road, and returned to SOC I action, on Tuesday at Symmes Valley.

Girls Soccer

Minford 3, Ironton St. Joe 3

IRONTON — Some late-game heroics off the foot of sophomore Haley Knore helped the Minford Lady Falcons earn a draw against host Ironton St. Joseph in Southern Ohio Conference play.

In their previous matchup this season in Minford, the Lady Falcons fell to the Lady Flyers 8-3 — a stark contrast from their tie in Monday’s contest.

“Great effort by the Lady Falcons tonight, matching a strong St. Joe team,” Minford coach Shane Tieman said. “We played physical, hard-nosed soccer.”

A pair of Whaley sister first-half goals — at the 37:41 mark from Emma and another at the 2:10 mark from Bella — gave the Lady Flyers two early scores in their hopes of sweeping the season series.

Knore’s first goal came sandwiched between those two — a score with 18:35 remaining in the half, and via an assist from Mychal Cron to tie the game at 1-1.

Knore tied things up 2-2 out of halftime — with a goal at the 21:16 mark of the second half and via a Sadie Hatfield assist.

Emma Whaley scored again less than five minutes later — with an Addie Philabaun assist to re-give the Lady Flyers a 3-2 lead.

Knore again evened things up for the third and final time in the contest — with a penalty-kick goal with just 7:41 left.

In total, Minford outshot Ironton St. Joe 23-15.

Minford goalkeeper Nevaeh Porter recorded eight saves.

Minford — now 6-5-3 — concludes its 2020 regular season on Thursday in a road game at Wheelersburg.

Waverly 10, Portsmouth West 0

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 3, Unioto 2

WHEELERSBURG — Speaking of late-game heroics, the Wheelersburg Pirates needed some magic of their own to continue their unbeaten 2020 campaign in their 3-2 win over Division II stronghold Unioto.

The Pirates led the Shermans 1-0 at the half, before surrendering their early lead to Unioto after back-to-back goals from the visitors.

Aaron Jolly scored career goal No. 103 at the 22:51 mark of the first half — thanks to a Chris Shiepis assist in what turned out to be the first half’s only goal.

The Pirates, now 15-0-0, needed two scores from Jolly in the final 10 minutes of play to recapture and solidify their unbeaten mark so far.

Jolly scored his second goal at the seven-minute mark of the second half, thanks to a Jacob Saxby assist, and again at the 2:24 mark — on a go-ahead penalty-kick goal.

Jolly’s career goal total now stands at 105, just four shy of the Wheelersburg High School goal-scoring record set by 2004 graduate Bryan Craft (109).

The Pirates will conclude their 2020 regular season — vying for a perfect 16-0-0 record — as they host Minford in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Thursday night.

The season finale between the Pirates and Falcons has no bearing on the SOC II championship, which the Pirates locked up outright earlier this month.

Minford senior Megan Johnson (23) battles Ironton St. Joseph defender Lydia Anderson (20) for possession of the ball during Monday’s Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer match. The Lady Falcons and host Lady Flyers played to a 3-3 tie. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Minford-vs.-St.-Joe-soccer.jpg Minford senior Megan Johnson (23) battles Ironton St. Joseph defender Lydia Anderson (20) for possession of the ball during Monday’s Southern Ohio Conference girls soccer match. The Lady Falcons and host Lady Flyers played to a 3-3 tie. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

Late game heroics help Minford, ‘Burg avoid defeat

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

