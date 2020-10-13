Scioto County XC teams compete in area meets

As this Saturday marks the annual Southern Ohio Conference cross country championship meet, Scioto County’s clubs spent this past Saturday fine-tuning at various area runs.

South Webster, Valley and Green competed at the annual Ironton Tigertown Palooza; Minford and Wheelersburg were at Unioto’s annual invitational, and Northwest was among the field for the West Union Invitational.

In addition, Portsmouth —represented by freshman standout Charlie Putnam — ran at Unioto, as the Ohio Valley Conference conducted its league championship race at the season’s start.

Eastern is the host for this season’s SOC championships, with the girls going at 11 a.m. followed by the boys race at 11:45 a.m.

Northwest for the boys and Wheelersburg for the girls are the defending SOC team champions.

Northwest boys win West Union

WEST UNION — The Mohawk men, with all seven of their runners crossing the finish line among the top-22, ran away with the West Union team championship —with a score of 28.

Clermont Northeastern was the closest club to Northwest with 48.

The Mohawks swept the top two places and three of the top four, as their top four scorers were all among the top-10.

Northwest senior Landen Smith captured the individual race championship, completing the 5K course in a fast 15 minutes and 55 seconds —as teammate Josh Shope was the runner-up in 16:33.

Kailan Marshall, a junior, was fourth for the Mohawks in 16:50 —as only Summit Northrup (16:42) of Northeastern separated Smith, Shope and Marshall from a 1-2-3 finish.

Teagan Werner, a freshman from Eastern, was fifth in one second shy of 17 minutes.

Gabe Morrell, another senior, made it four Mohawks in the top-10 — as he was 10th in 18:51.

Northwest’s other three runners were junior Mason Breech in 20th in 19:30, freshman Eragorn Elkins in 21st in 19:34, and sophomore Michael Wamsley in 22nd in 19:49.

There were 64 runners in the boys high school race.

On the girls side, Northwest nearly made it a clean team sweep, as the Lady Mohawks had a score of 56 —just three points shy of team champion Eastern Brown (53).

The Mohawks took the top two team spots, but the Warriors responded with four crossers before Northwest’s next two.

Brooke Shope of Northwest was third out of 49 total runners in 20:56, as teammate Kodi Burton was seventh in 22:09.

Northwest’s other three runners — and subsequent scorers — were Marie Prose (24:28) in 22nd, Ashley Cantrell (24:37) in 23rd, and Marli Marcum (27:33) in 35th.

All of the Lady Mohawks are underclassmen.

Eastern’s top runner was junior Abby Cochenour in 21 minutes and 25 seconds for fourth, as junior Myla Toole of North Adams (20:28) and freshman Samantha Seas of Peebles (20:48) were the individual champion and runner-up respectively.

Minford, ‘Burg run at Unioto

CHILLICOTHE — The Unioto Invitational, for both boys and girls, featured two section races and one open race — into which ALL runners had their places and times combined into one singular list.

For the boys, there were 119 Section 1 runners in which Minford and Portsmouth competed, and 99 more runners in the Section 2 event —of which Wheelersburg was in.

Combined with the 42 runners in the boys open race, there were 260 individual runners and 25 team scores.

As teams, Wheelersburg was 17th overall with a score of 468, while Minford was 19th at 493.

Host Unioto (46), by 24 points over runner-up Pickerington Central (70), was the boys team champion.

Minford senior Dutch Byrd was eighth in 16:37 and Portsmouth’s Putnam was 15th in 16:58 —both in the Section 1 race and overall.

Wheelersburg junior David Brown, who was the Section 2 race runner-up to Adena’s Ryan Richendollar (17:05), was 22nd overall in 17:33.

Richendollar was 16th overall, and trailed Putnam by seven seconds.

For the ladies, there were 84 runners in the Section 1 race and 87 in Section 2, as — like the boys —Minford ran in Section 1 and Wheelersburg competed in Section 2.

Throw in the 22 open-race runners, of which 18 hailed from Pickerington Central, and there were 193 runners and 21 total teams.

The six-person Lady Pirates placed 12th overall at 324, while the Lady Falcons fielded only three runners —and thus did not qualify as a team.

Minford’s three competitors were senior Kara Dillon (20th overall and 17th in Section 1 race in 21:57), sophomore Juniper Allen (42nd overall and 29th in Section 1 race in 22:53) and freshman Chelsea Dietrich (84th overall and 55th in Section 1 race in 24:50).

A pair of Lady Pirates — freshman Kylie Marsh (22:18) and sophomore Amanda Salmons (22:21) — placed 28th and 31st respectively, and within three seconds of each other.

Marsh finished fifth in the Section 2 race and Salmons was eighth — as only Lauren Twyman (19:18) of River Valley, Cloe Copas (20:21) of Washington Court House, Olivia Kennedy (20:38) of Jackson and Carah Antek (22:07) of East Clinton crossed ahead of Marsh.

Kenzie Mays of Piketon (29th overall in 22:19) and Sophie Boelk of Logan (30th overall in 22:21) placed between Marsh and Sammons —both in Section 2 and in overall.

Twyman was the Section 2 winner and overall runner-up, while senior Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy won the Section 1 race and overall individual championship.

Watts was the only runner in under 19 minutes — at 18 minutes and 42 seconds.

3 schools run at Ironton

IRONTON —Three Scioto County schools — South Webster, Green and Valley — competed as part of the annual Ironton Tigertown Palooza.

South Webster’s boys finished fourth out of five full teams with an 81, while Green’s girls took third out of three full squads with a 58.

There were 38 boys runners and 34 girls runners, as South Webster with four gals and Green with two men were unable to field full teams.

Rock Hill — with an 18 for the girls and a 32 for the boys — easily swept the team titles.

Caden Conley (8th in 19:32), Myles Beasley (12th in 20:07) and senior Kyler Swords (19th in 21:14) scored in the top half of the field for the Jeeps, while juniors Kellen Abrams (24th in 23:10), and Austin Summers (27th in 27th in 24:40) represented Green.

Valley’s only runner was sophomore Kason Bauer (32nd in 25:46).

All five of the Lady Bobcats’ scorers — Kinlsee McIhenney (13th in 25:53), Katelinn Satterfield (17th in 26:50), Anna Knapp (19th in 27:36), Lori Brown (20th in 28:42) and Kim Brown (21st in 28:47) —all crossed the finish from 13th thru 21st.

South Webster’s quartet consisted of Rylee Hagen (7th in 23:18), Ali Newman (10th in 24:52), Brooklyn Blanton (18th in 27:26) and Kennedy Murphy (28th in 31:30) — as Valley was represented by senior Abigail McKinney (11th in 25:02).

A complete list of results for the West Union, Unioto and Ironton invitationals can be found at www.baumspage.com or at www.oh.milesplit.com.

Valley senior Abigail McKinney competes in the girls high school race as part of the annual Ironton Tigertown Palooza cross country meet in Ironton on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Valley-Abigail-McKinney.jpg Valley senior Abigail McKinney competes in the girls high school race as part of the annual Ironton Tigertown Palooza cross country meet in Ironton on Saturday. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com South Webster’s Caden Conley (left) and Myles Beasley (right) compete in the boys high school race as part of the annual Ironton Tigertown Palooza cross country meet in Ironton on Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_SW-Duo-Ironton-XC-meet.jpg South Webster’s Caden Conley (left) and Myles Beasley (right) compete in the boys high school race as part of the annual Ironton Tigertown Palooza cross country meet in Ironton on Saturday. Courtesy of Kent Sanborn of www.southernohiosportsphotos.com

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved