Ohio HS football AP Poll — October 12

|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Central (15)
|7-0
|173
|2, West Chester Lakota West
|7-0
|145
|3, Lakewood St. Edward (2)
|6-1
|127
|4, Dublin Coffman (1)
|7-0
|122
|5, Clayton Northmont
|7-0
|102
|6, Mentor
|6-1
|97
|7, Cincinnati Princeton
|6-1
|54
|8, Springfield
|6-1
|53
|9, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|5-2
|41
|10, Pickerington North
|6-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Euclid 16.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akron Hoban (16)
|5-0
|171
|2, Toledo Central Catholic
|4-0
|133
|3, Avon
|6-0
|120
|4, Massillon Perry
|6-0
|117
|5, Westerville South (1)
|6-0
|96
|6, Massillon Washington
|5-1
|79
|7, Cincinnati Winton Woods
|6-0
|70
|8, Hudson
|6-0
|57
|9, Piqua
|6-0
|52
|10, Cincinnati La Salle
|4-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 17. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, Chardon (12)
|6-0
|163
|2, Bellbrook (1)
|6-0
|125
|3, Canfield (1)
|6-0
|113
|4, Streetsboro
|6-0
|110
|5, Hamilton Badin (1)
|6-0
|106
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|6-0
|90
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|6-0
|70
|8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2)
|5-1
|68
|9, Trotwood-Madison
|3-0
|36
|10, New Philadelphia
|5-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10)
|6-0
|151
|2, St. Clairsville (2)
|6-0
|123
|3, Cincinnati Wyoming (2)
|6-0
|120
|4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1)
|6-0
|100
|5, Bellevue
|6-0
|92
|6, Canal Fulton Northwest
|6-0
|80
|7, Bloom-Carroll (1)
|6-0
|73
|8, Waverly
|6-0
|70
|9, Shelby (1)
|6-0
|65
|10, Beloit West Branch (1)
|6-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 17. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. Perry 12.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (14)
|6-0
|169
|2, Ironton (1)
|6-0
|149
|3, Canfield S. Range (1)
|6-0
|129
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)
|6-0
|114
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|6-0
|100
|6, Garrettsville Garfield (1)
|6-0
|88
|7, St. Bernard Roger Bacon
|6-0
|72
|8, Wheelersburg
|5-1
|45
|9, Tontogany Otsego
|6-0
|41
|10, Gahanna Columbus Academy
|5-1
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (11)
|6-0
|161
|2, Mechanicsburg (1)
|6-0
|126
|3, Beverly Fort Frye (3)
|6-0
|123
|4, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|6-0
|105
|5, Archbold (1)
|6-0
|94
|6, Wickliffe
|6-0
|78
|7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|6-0
|66
|8, Frankfort Adena
|6-0
|57
|9, Centerburg
|6-0
|39
|10, Creston Norwayne (1)
|6-0
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 25. Andover Pymatuning Valley 17. Northwood 16.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17)
|6-0
|170
|2, New Madison Tri-Village
|6-0
|140
|3, Glouster Trimble
|6-0
|108
|4, Lima Central Catholic
|5-1
|94
|5, Malvern
|6-0
|82
|6, Ft. Loramie
|5-1
|77
|(tie) Lima Perry
|6-0
|77
|8, Warren John F. Kennedy
|4-2
|45
|9, Norwalk St. Paul
|5-1
|34
|10, Leetonia
|5-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14.