2020 Southeast District girls soccer sectional matchups

SCIOTO COUNTY — The seedings and matchups for the Southeast District’s Division III girls soccer sectional tournaments were released to the public on Sunday afternoon.

Each sectional game will be played at the higher-seeded team’s home field.

This year’s Division III district semifinals will be played at a to-be-determined location.

A full list of matchups for Divisions II and III in the Southeast District can be found by visiting https://ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Soccer-Girls

Division III — Sectional Semifinals

No. 17 Piketon at No. 16 Fairland — Monday, Oct. 19 5:00 p.m.

No. 20 Chesapeake at No. 13 Zane Trace — Monday, Oct. 19 5:00 p.m.

No. 21 Peebles at No. 12 West Union — Monday, Oct. 19 5:00 p.m.

No. 18 New Lexington at No. 15 South Point — Monday, Oct. 19 5:00 p.m.

No. 19 Portsmouth West at No. 14 Northwest — Monday, Oct. 19 5:00 p.m.

Division III — Sectional Finals

No. 17 Piketon/No. 16 Fairland at No. 1 Lynchburg-Clay — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 9 Minford at No. 8 Rock Hill — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 20 Chesapeake/No. 13 Zane Trace at No. 4 North Adams — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 21 Peebles/No. 12 West Union at No. 5 Ironton St. Joseph — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 18 New Lexington/No. 15 South Point at No. 2 Wheelersburg — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 10 Southeastern at No. 7 Fairfield — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 19 Portsmouth West/No. 14 Northwest at No. 3 Eastern Brown — Thursday, Oct. 22 5:00 p.m.

No. 11 Westfall at No. 6 Alexander — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.