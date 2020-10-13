2020 Southeast District boys soccer sectional matchups

SCIOTO COUNTY — The seedings and matchups for the Southeast District’s Division III boys soccer sectional tournaments were released to the public on Sunday afternoon.

Each sectional game will be played at the higher-seeded team’s home field.

This year’s Division III district semifinals will be played at a to-be-determined location.

A full list of matchups for Divisions II and III in the Southeast District can be found by visiting https://ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Soccer-Boys

Division III — Sectional Semifinals

No. 17 Piketon at No. 16 Fairland — Saturday, Oct. 17 3 p.m.

No. 24 Wellston at No. 9 Valley — Saturday, Oct. 17 11 a.m.

No. 20 Southeastern at No. 13 Eastern Brown — Saturday, Oct. 17 11 a.m.

No. 21 Portsmouth at No. 12 Belpre — Saturday, Oct. 17 2 p.m.

No. 18 Fairfield at No. 15 Clay — Saturday, Oct. 17 4 p.m.

No. 23 West Union at No. 10 South Webster — Saturday, Oct. 17 11 a.m.

No. 19 Peebles at No. 14 Zane Trace — Saturday, Oct. 17 11 a.m.

No. 22 Westfall at No. 11 New Boston — Saturday, Oct. 17 11 a.m.

Division III — Sectional Finals

No. 16 Fairland/No. 17 Piketon at No. 1 Wheelersburg — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 24 Wellston/No. 9 Valley at No. 8 Northwest — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 20 Southeastern/No. 13 Eastern Brown at No. 4 North Adams — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 21 Portsmouth/No. 12 Belpre at No. 5 South Point — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 18 Fairfield/No. 15 Clay at No. 2 Lynchburg-Clay — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 23 West Union/No. 10 South Webster — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 19 Peebles/No. 14 Zane Trace at No. 3 Ironton St. Joseph — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.

No. 22 Westfall/No. 11 New Boston at No. 6 Minford — Wednesday, Oct. 21 5:00 p.m.