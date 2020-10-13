2020 Southeast District volleyball sectional matches

SCIOTO COUNTY — The seedings and matchups for the Southeast District’s Division III and IV volleyball sectional tournaments were released to the public on Sunday afternoon.

Each sectional game will be played at the higher-seeded team’s home court.

This year’s Division III and IV district semifinals will be played at a to-be-determined location.

A full list of matchups for Divisions II, III and IV in the Southeast District can be found by visiting https://ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball

Division III — Sectional Semifinals

No. 25 Wellston at No. 24 South Point — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

No. 30 Crooksville at No. 19 Coal Grove — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

No. 31 Rock Hill at No. 18 Minford — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

No. 26 West Union at No. 23 Federal Hocking — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

No. 29 Oak Hill at No. 20 Portsmouth — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

No. 27 Piketon at No. 22 Chesapeake — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

No. 28 Valley at No. 21 Eastern Brown — Tuesday, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m.

Division III — Sectional Finals

No. 24 South Point/No. 25 Wellston at No. 1 Adena — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 13 Lynchburg-Clay at No. 12 Southeastern — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 30 Crooksville/No. 19 Coal Grove at No. 6 Northwest — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 31 Rock Hill/No. 18 Minford at No. 7 Zane Trace — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 26 West Union/No. 23 Federal Hocking at No. 2 Wheelersburg — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 14 Fairfield at No. 11 Meigs Eastern— Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 29 Oak Hill/No. 20 Portsmouth at No. 5 Nelsonville-York — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 17 Portsmouth West at No. 8 North Adams — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 27 Piketon/No. 22 Chesapeake at No. 3 Alexander — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 15 Fairland at No. 10 New Lexington — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 28 Valley/No. 21 Eastern Brown at No. 4 Westfall — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

No. 16 Ironton at No. 9 Huntington — Saturday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m.

Division IV — Sectional Semifinals

No. 17 Belpre at No. 16 Green — Monday, Oct. 19 6:00 p.m.

No. 18 Southern at No. 15 Manchester — Monday, Oct. 19 6:00 p.m.

No. 19 Sciotoville East at No. 14 Whiteoak — Monday, Oct. 19 6:00 p.m.

Division IV — Sectional Finals

No. 17 Belpre/No. 16 Green at No. 1 South Webster — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 9 Clay at No. 8 Western — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 13 South Gallia at No. 4 Notre Dame — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 12 Paint Valley at No. 5 Peebles — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 18 Southern/No. 15 Manchester at No. 2 Trimble — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 10 Pike Eastern at No. 7 Symmes Valley — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 19 Sciotoville East/No. 14 Whiteoak at No. 3 Waterford — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.

No. 11 New Boston at No. 6 Miller — Thursday, Oct. 22 6:00 p.m.