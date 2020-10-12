FALL SCOREBOARD — October 10

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Waverly 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-16)

WAVERLY — In a Saturday makeup match, the South Webster Lady Jeeps traveled to Waverly and swept the host Lady Tigers in three sets.

The Lady Jeeps raised their record to 16-1 —and 12-1 and tied with Wheelersburg for first-place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

Faith Maloney finished with a team-high 15 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and an ace to lead the Lady Jeeps, while Bri Claxon had 10 digs, eight ace serves and five kills.

Bella Claxon totaled a team-high 19 assists to go along with her eight digs and five kills, while junior libero Grace Claxon had 13 digs.

Gwen Messer finished with eight digs, two kills and a block, as Rylee McGraw finished with seven kills.

Kendall Bender had nine assists, four digs and seven service points in the Lady Jeeps’ win.

South Webster was back in action on Monday when it traveled to face River Valley.

Chillicothe at Wheelersburg, cancelled

Boys Soccer

West 2, Fairfield 1

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 4, Rock Hill 0

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates posted an impressive non-league shutout Saturday, blanking visiting Rock Hill 4-0 at Ed Miller Stadium.

The win raised the Lady Pirates’ record to 11-3-1, as the Redwomen won the Ohio Valley Conference championship for the second consecutive campaign.

The Lady Pirates put up two goals in each half —as standout senior striker Laney Eller amassed all four.

Jocelyn Tilley and Allie Vallance had an assist apiece, but perhaps more important in Wheelersburg’s win was its defensive performance.

It was the first time all season that Rock Hill had been shut out, as Lady Pirates’ goalkeeper Brynley Preston made three saves.

Wheelersburg will return home, and play its Southern Ohio Conference and regular-season finale, on Thursday against Minford.

Waverly 8, Gallia Academy 0

Fairfield 12, West 0