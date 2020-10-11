Mohawks movin’ on

McDERMOTT — With Zane Gilley making arguably the most important play in the history of Northwest football, the Mohawks made indeed sure there were no penalty flags.

That’s because, with Gilley’s game-clinching interception on Saturday night, the Mohawks made at-last sure no stone was left unturned.

In Northwest’s first-ever football playoff game — and in their first-ever meeting against the Portsmouth Trojans — it absolutely took every last snap, every last yard, every last defensive play, and every last single solitary point.

As a result, and following a physical rock-fight against the visiting Trojans inside rockin’ Roy Rogers Field, the Mohawks made good on their historic occasion — edging Portsmouth 21-20 in the opening round of the OHSAA’s Division V Region 19 playoffs.

That’s correct.

After a bruiser of an encounter, the 11th-seeded Mohawks moved to 6-1 and, more importantly, advanced to the second round of the Region 19 bracket.

All six Northwest victories have come consecutive, as the Mohawks swept through the Southern Ohio Conference Division I slate — which otherwise consists of significantly smaller Division VI and VII programs.

Northwest also proved pundits wrong, as the 22nd-seeded Trojans — all through last week — trended towards objective observers’ outcome favorites.

And, that was even after easily arguably the Mohawks’ most important games, and wins, in school history — back-to-back SOC I victories over Eastern and at Symmes Valley to clinch the outright title.

Northwest needed plays made on offense, defense AND special teams on Saturday night —and got them with Brayden Campbell’s 222 total yards and two touchdowns on 37 touches, three Dakota Secrest extra-point kicks, and two Gilley picks of Trojan quarterback Drew Roe.

But, it’s always what you do last that will be remembered most — and best.

With the Mohawks clinging to a 21-20 edge, and with half the final quarter to go, the Trojans drove seven plays to the Northwest 15-yard-line —and all they needed was a field goal to regain the lead.

However, standout Portsmouth placekicker Joel Bowling missed his second straight game because of a coronavirus quarantine situation — thus forcing the Trojans to try a pair of two-point conversion passes after touchdowns, both of which failed.

A go-ahead field goal was already out of the conversation, then Northwest’s Hunter Townsend sacked Roe for a seven-yard loss on 3rd-down-and-4 from the 15.

Portsmouth was then penalized for both a delay of game AND a false start, setting up 4th-and-21 from the Mohawks’ 32.

The Trojans’ try for the lead then finally disappeared into the arms of Gilley —who stood at the 5-yard-line, played center-field, and made his second interception of Roe by simply jumping high and hauling in an arching pass.

Gilley then burned some time off the clock, returning it 56 yards into Trojan territory —with only a minute and 35 seconds remaining.

And lastly, and most importantly, there were no penalty flags on the historic play —as Northwest already had two touchdowns called back, both by Campbell on a punt return and a screen pass.

From there, the Mohawks simply ran out the clock with four snaps, clinching Big Blue Nation’s finest moment — and following renovated Roy Rogers Field’s finest hour.

“We’re pretty excited about this one for sure,” said second-year Northwest coach Bill Crabtree. “Our kids played through pain, they played through adversity, they stepped up and played a good football game. Their final play, it was just so awesome to know we were in that situation. You could tell that one or more of our kids was going to step up and make a play for us. Not a question of are we going to make a play, but who wants to and who is going to make a play. Our kids did what we asked them to do tonight and it all paid off.”

Portsmouth, which went 1-6 and played an all-Ohio Valley Conference regular-season schedule since the OHSAA’s decision to reduce such to a minimum of six games, fell for the fifth straight time.

Although, consider the Trojans’ two losses entering Saturday’s affair — a 66-63 last-minute shootout setback at Coal Grove before an 18-12 overtime defensive slugfest against Gallia Academy.

On Saturday, the two teams traded touchdowns after a scoreless opening quarter —with Portsmouth answering Northwest’s second-quarter and third-frame scores with one of its own, and forging a 14-14 tie with only 16-and-a-half minutes remaining.

The Trojans took their first and only lead at 20-14 with 8:39 to play, as Roe —who took a physical pounding from the Mohawk defense —capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive that was all his own.

He ran the ball for five, 12 and 15-yard gains combined with a seven-yard pass completion, before keeping it for the final 19 yards to the end zone —an up-the-middle sprint which actually included not one but two spin moves to evade would-be Mohawk tacklers.

But the critical two-point conversion pass again failed, which would have forced Northwest to not only get a touchdown to make it 22-20 — but a two-pointer of its own for a 22-22 tie.

Instead, all the Mohawks needed was a 20-20 deadlock and a subsequent Secrest extra point for the lead —which they got just two minutes and 52 seconds later following six straight positive pickups by Campbell.

Campbell, who erupted for 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a colossal 35 carries, went the final five yards with 5:47 remaining —as Secrest calmly kicked the biggest extra point of his career, putting the Mohawks back ahead (21-20).

Campbell, with another incredible rushing performance in excess of 20 carries and 200 yards, combined two receptions for five yards —which were both of Austin Newman’s pass completions and attempts.

The run-heavy Mohawks —with their distinct and traditional tightly-bunched offensive formation — chalked up 292 yards on 58 rushes, earning 18 first downs and only punting once.

Wyatt Brackman, the big fullback, chipped in a dozen carries for 42 yards.

Northwest 21, Portsmouth 20

Portsmouth 0 6 8 6 —20

Northwest 0 7 7 7 — 21

N— Brayden Campbell, 8-yard run (Dakota Secrest kick), 6:47, 2nd (7-0 N)

P— Drew Roe, 3-yard run (pass failed), 3:49, 2nd (7-6 N)

N— Austin Newman, 1-yard run (Dakota Secrest kick), 6:14, 3rd (14-6 N)

P— Chris Duff, 40-yard pass from Drew Roe (Michael Duncan pass from Drew Roe), 4:34, 3rd (14-14 tie)

P— Drew Roe, 19-yard run (pass failed), 8:39, 4th (20-14 P)

N— Brayden Campbell, 5-yard run (Dakota Secrest kick), 5:47, 4th (21-20 N)

Team Statistics

P N

First downs 13 18

Plays from scrimmage 39 60

Rushes-yards 20-139 58-292

Passing yards 120 5

Total yards 259 297

Cmp-Att-Int. 9-19-2 2-2-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 3-25 9-75

Punts-Ave. 0-0 1-42

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Portsmouth: Drew Roe 10-72 2TD, Amare Johnson 10-67; Northwest: Brayden Campbell 35-217 2TD, Wyatt Brackman 12-42, Evan Lintz 5-24, Austin Newman 4-6 TD, Zane Gilley 1-4, Team 1-(-1)

PASSING — Portsmouth: Drew Roe 9-19-2 120 TD; Northwest: Austin Newman 2-2-0-5

RECEIVING — Portsmouth: Chris Duff 2-45 TD, Michael Duncan 2-30, Amare Johnson 2-6, Reade Pendleton 1-27, Dariyonne Bryant 1-7, Devon Lattimore 1-5 ; Northwest: Brayden Campbell 2-5

Northwest senior Chad Bowen (8) blitzes Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe (2) during Saturday night’s Division V Region 19 football playoff game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_PHS-NW-Roe-1.jpg Northwest senior Chad Bowen (8) blitzes Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe (2) during Saturday night’s Division V Region 19 football playoff game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Laci Timmons Northwest’s Zane Gilley (25) returns an interception into Portsmouth Trojan territory as Portsmouth’s James Thurman (59) tries to make the tackle during Saturday night’s Division V Region 19 football playoff game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_PHS-NW-Gilley-1.jpg Northwest’s Zane Gilley (25) returns an interception into Portsmouth Trojan territory as Portsmouth’s James Thurman (59) tries to make the tackle during Saturday night’s Division V Region 19 football playoff game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Laci Timmons

Northwest tops Trojans 21-20 in playoffs

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

